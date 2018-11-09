Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Westbury - Radio star Bruce Morrow, affectionately known as Cousin Brucie, chatted with Digital Journal at the red carpet of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame on November 8. Cousin Brucie is known for being an influential WABC DJ who first played The Beatles' "I Want to Hold Your Hand" in America; moreover, he helped usher in the British Invasion. Morrow has several shows on SiriusXM. He hosts tours such as Cousin Brucie's Rock 'N Roll Yearbook. He hails from Brooklyn, New York. Morrow has also been inducted into the Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, Morrow said, "It has changed it tremendously. It is quite amazing. The geography of media has completely changed what we are doing but there will never ever be anything like live radio. It doesn't happen in the human element." The radio vet continued, "With technology, everybody is so intrigued with what is going on, and we haven't really tipped the iceberg digitally yet. Who knows what the next thing will be. It never stops, so where do we get comfortable? Comfort zone is in your home when you are listening." Morrow was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, whose ceremony was held at The Space at Westbury, by Sirius XM's Lou Simon. "That feels wonderful. I feel at home. I grew up in Brooklyn, and I spent most of my boyhood on Long Island," he said.Cousin Brucie is known for being an influential WABC DJ who first played The Beatles' "I Want to Hold Your Hand" in America; moreover, he helped usher in the British Invasion. Morrow has several shows on SiriusXM. He hosts tours such as Cousin Brucie's Rock 'N Roll Yearbook. He hails from Brooklyn, New York.Morrow has also been inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame (1988) and has received countless other accolades, however, for Morrow, the Long Island Music Hall of Fame holds a special place in his heart. "I have been very lucky and I travel all over the country, but this one will have a special place in my trophy room. Long Island is my neighborhood," he said.On the impact of technology on the music business, Morrow said, "It has changed it tremendously. It is quite amazing. The geography of media has completely changed what we are doing but there will never ever be anything like live radio. It doesn't happen in the human element."The radio vet continued, "With technology, everybody is so intrigued with what is going on, and we haven't really tipped the iceberg digitally yet. Who knows what the next thing will be. It never stops, so where do we get comfortable? Comfort zone is in your home when you are listening." More about cousin brucie, bruce morrow, Long island, Music, Hall of fame cousin brucie bruce morrow Long island Music Hall of fame Radio