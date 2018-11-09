Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCousin Brucie talks Long Island Music Hall of Fame, technology Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Westbury - Radio star Bruce Morrow, affectionately known as Cousin Brucie, chatted with Digital Journal at the red carpet of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame on November 8.
Morrow was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, whose ceremony was held at The Space at Westbury, by Sirius XM's Lou Simon. "That feels wonderful. I feel at home. I grew up in Brooklyn, and I spent most of my boyhood on Long Island," he said.
Cousin Brucie is known for being an influential WABC DJ who first played The Beatles' "I Want to Hold Your Hand" in America; moreover, he helped usher in the British Invasion. Morrow has several shows on SiriusXM. He hosts tours such as Cousin Brucie's Rock 'N Roll Yearbook. He hails from Brooklyn, New York.
Morrow has also been inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame (1988) and has received countless other accolades, however, for Morrow, the Long Island Music Hall of Fame holds a special place in his heart. "I have been very lucky and I travel all over the country, but this one will have a special place in my trophy room. Long Island is my neighborhood," he said.
Digital transformation of the music industry
On the impact of technology on the music business, Morrow said, "It has changed it tremendously. It is quite amazing. The geography of media has completely changed what we are doing but there will never ever be anything like live radio. It doesn't happen in the human element."
The radio vet continued, "With technology, everybody is so intrigued with what is going on, and we haven't really tipped the iceberg digitally yet. Who knows what the next thing will be. It never stops, so where do we get comfortable? Comfort zone is in your home when you are listening."
More about cousin brucie, bruce morrow, Long island, Music, Hall of fame
 
Latest News
Top News
Trump in Paris slams Macron's 'insulting' EU army proposals
Boeing jet crash-lands at Guyana airport, 10 injured
PG&E will replace three gas plants with world's largest batteries
BlackBerry bounces back as a cybersecurity consultancy
Op-Ed: China’s artificial intelligence anchor man reads the news
Trump slams decision to halt Keystone XL pipeline construction
Review: ‘The Grinch’ appreciates and builds up from its roots Special
Review: All That Remains releases spitfire 'Victim of the New Disease' CD Special
Explosive California wildfire wipes out town of Paradise
Boko Haram factional leader claims attack on military