Aron Bunch from the country group County Wide chatted with Digital Journal about their new single "Smalltown Boy," his inspirations and how technology has changed the music business.

"'Smalltown Boy' came about from many experiences before and since I started playing music," Bunch said. "It's a song about empty promises made from talent searches, false record labels and an endless line of people with their hands out wanting to take something from you instead of giving you real hope. Those things are what has driven me to write a song like 'Smalltown Boy'."

On his future plans with the band, he said, "We just simply want to push this thing as far as we can. Release great music for people that want to hear real-life situations and also have a good time. Be good to our fans and be proud that we get to do what we love, entertain and play music."

"My songwriting comes from real life experiences," he said about his inspirations. "There is nothing fake about it. Lessons learned, relationships made and love of country living. Take all of those and tell a good story."

On the impact of technology on the music business, Bunch said, "Today's technology can be a great thing for any artist. You have to use it correctly and responsibly because it is a great tool to get your music in the hands of people who would never get to hear you otherwise. I'm all for anything that can protect songwriters and artists to make sure they are properly taken care of for their talents."

He shared that his musical influences come from traditional country music and southern rock. "I learned to play guitar from listening to Lynyrd Skynyrd and Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) albums. I grew up listening to Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings. I like all of those styles and the fact that they wrote many of their own songs," he said.

For his fans and listeners, he concluded, "Instead of chasing something empty, be true to those you love and the things that made you what you are."

"Smalltown Boy" is available on iTunes.

To learn more about County Wide, check out their official Facebook page and their website.

Aside from Bunch on vocals and guitar, County Wide is made up of Steven Standifer on lead guitar and vocals, Travis Clem on drums and Anthony Campbell on bass and vocals.