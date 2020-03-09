On March 9, Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens has announced the launch of the Tornado Relief Concert, to help those affected by the tornadoes that devastated Middle Tennessee.
This past Saturday, while being interviewed on Fox News Channel's "Cavuto Live," the Country Music Hall of Famer announced that he will donate his CabaRay 2020 opening night proceeds from the show to the Tornado Relief Concert.
In a press statement, Stevens acknowledged that Tennessee is known for being the "Volunteer State" and he pointed out that there has been a tremendous outpouring of support over the last few days. He further noted that his CabaRay Showroom is beginning its 2020 season this week, starting on March 12. "We will be donating the opening night's proceeds to tornado relief efforts here in Middle Tennessee," Stevens remarked.
The proceeds from opening night will go towards the tornado victims via the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Stevens hopes that there will be a lot of people coming out to enjoy the show, in an effort to help Nashville recover from the aftermath of the ravaging tornado.
A Grammy award-winning artist, Stevens will be performing at this CabaRay Showroom every Thursday and Saturday night for the rest of 2020. For more information on the CabaRay Showroom, check out its official homepage.
To learn more about Ray Stevens, visit his official website.