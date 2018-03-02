Country star Larry Gatlin to appear on 'Fox & Friends'

By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Music Grand Ole Opry member and veteran country music star Larry Gatlin will be appearing on "Fox & Friends" on Saturday, March 3. This past weekend, Gatlin made Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, have been in the country music industry for well over six decades, and they continue to play almost 100 live concerts each year. They are known for their trademark harmonies. They have been nominated for numerous Country Music Association (CMA) awards, which is the highest honor in the country music community. In 1979, Larry Gatlin was honored as the "Top Male Vocalist" by the Academy of Country Music (ACM). In addition, Larry Gatlin has been a prolific songwriter, whose songs have been recorded by such legendary artists as Elvis Presley, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, Dottie West and Roy Orbison, among others. This past December, right before Christmas, as Digital Journal To learn more about acclaimed country music star Larry Gatlin, check out his A Grammy-winning country music icon, Gatlin will be appearing as a featured guest on March 3 at 8:20 a.m. EST. Fox & Friends airs from coast to coast on the Fox News channel.This past weekend, Gatlin made headlines after he extended a songwriting invitation to rising country artist Kane Brown, to write with him.Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, have been in the country music industry for well over six decades, and they continue to play almost 100 live concerts each year. They are known for their trademark harmonies. They have been nominated for numerous Country Music Association (CMA) awards, which is the highest honor in the country music community. In 1979, Larry Gatlin was honored as the "Top Male Vocalist" by the Academy of Country Music (ACM).In addition, Larry Gatlin has been a prolific songwriter, whose songs have been recorded by such legendary artists as Elvis Presley, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, Dottie West and Roy Orbison, among others.This past December, right before Christmas, as Digital Journal reported , Gatlin appeared on a special holiday edition of Huckabee on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), where he spoke with Governor Mike Huckabee about his Christmas traditions and memories.To learn more about acclaimed country music star Larry Gatlin, check out his official homepage More about larry gatlin, Country, fox& friends larry gatlin Country fox friends