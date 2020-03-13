By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On March 13, 2020, veteran country music star and Grand Ole Opry member Jan Howard celebrated her 91st birthday. Digital Journal has the scoop. Throughout her tenure in the country music business, Howard earned two Grammy nominations for "Best Country Vocal Performance, Female" for such recordings as the Top 5 hit single "Evil On Your Mind" and "My Son." In exactly two weeks, Howard will be celebrating 49 years as a member of the historic Howard is affectionately known as the "Classiest Lady in Country Music." As a songwriter, her tunes have been records by such country legends as Conway Twitty, Kitty Welly, Johnny Cash, and Tammy Wynette, among others. To learn more about Country star Jan Howard Ron Harman With this birthday milestone, Howard is the oldest living member of the hallowed Grand Ole Opry. She began her career in the country music industry as a demo vocalist, where she was the first singer to record such classic country songs as Patsy Cline's "I Fall to Pieces," Ray Price's "Heartaches by the Number," and Patsy Cline's "She's Got You," among many other standards.Throughout her tenure in the country music business, Howard earned two Grammy nominations for "Best Country Vocal Performance, Female" for such recordings as the Top 5 hit single "Evil On Your Mind" and "My Son."In exactly two weeks, Howard will be celebrating 49 years as a member of the historic Grand Ole Opry . She was officially inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member on March 27, 1971.Howard is affectionately known as the "Classiest Lady in Country Music." As a songwriter, her tunes have been records by such country legends as Conway Twitty, Kitty Welly, Johnny Cash, and Tammy Wynette, among others.To learn more about Jan Howard , visit her official website More about Country, Jan Howard, Grand ole opry, Birthday Country Jan Howard Grand ole opry Birthday