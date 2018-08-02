This past June, as Digital Journal reported
, Wesley performed at the 14th annual Flagpole Festival in Kansas, where he was joined by country musician Chris Golden, the son of William Lee Golden from The Oak Ridge Boys.
For more information on the upcoming Yolo County Fair shows, visit its official homepage
.
In the country music world, Wesley is known for his smash country hits "Real" and "Didn't I." In 2011, Wesley had gone on tour with country-pop superstar Taylor Swift
. He also regularly covers some of his favorite classic country songs by such legendary musicians as Merle Haggard
, and Marty Robbins
, thus tipping his hat to artists that have paved the way before him.
