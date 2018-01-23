Country singer and actress Lari White dead at 52

By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Lari White has passed away at the age of 52. The cause of her death was complications from cancer. In the country music business, White earned six Top 20 country singles, which include "That's My Baby," "Now I Know" and "That's How You Know (When You're In Love)." As a producer, she co-produced country superstar Toby Keith's album White Trash With Money, and records by such artists as Shawn Mullins and Billy Dean. As an actress, She is survived by her husband, musician Chuck Cannon, and her three children: M'Kenzy, Kyra Ciel and Jaxon. May she R.I.P. Read More: Digital Journal had the good fortune to interview White was a Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and producer. She died while in hospice after a long battle with peritoneal cancer. The songstress had announced to her fans and listeners in November of 2017 that she was diagnosed with cancer.In the country music business, White earned six Top 20 country singles, which include "That's My Baby," "Now I Know" and "That's How You Know (When You're In Love)."As a producer, she co-produced country superstar Toby Keith's album White Trash With Money, and records by such artists as Shawn Mullins and Billy Dean.As an actress, White acted in a memorable scene in Cast Away opposite Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, and the country drama Country Strong, opposite Gwyneth Paltrow. She also appeared in the horror film The Unholy.She is survived by her husband, musician Chuck Cannon, and her three children: M'Kenzy, Kyra Ciel and Jaxon. May she R.I.P.: Digital Journal had the good fortune to interview Lari White about her Old Friends, New Loves double EP. More about Lari White, Country singer, Actress Lari White Country singer Actress