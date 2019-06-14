Email
article imageCountry queen Jeannie Seely to receive 'Standing Ovation Award'

By Markos Papadatos     59 mins ago in Music
Country music queen Jeannie Seely will be recognized at the Inaugural Influencing Women Awards GALA on June 20 in Studio A at the Grand Ole Opry.
She is a veteran member of the Grand Ole Opry for well over five decades. Seely will be honored for her contributions to the music business by the Donelson-Hermitage Chamber of Commerce Women in Business. She will be receiving the "Standing Ovation Award," which will subsequently be named after her. This will be presented by Springer Mountain Farms.
Seely has displayed her advocacy for other women in the music business, especially rising country artists, by serving as their mentor and supporting them in their professional endeavors. She is also an advocate for her community and other organizations.
“I’m beyond thrilled about this!! Thank you to the Women In Business for this event and for bestowing this honor! And congratulations to all of the deserving ladies who will be honored and celebrated that night," exclaimed Jeannie Seely. "Let’s have a ball Y’all”
Affectionately known as "Miss Country Soul," Seely was the first female artist to host a Grand Ole Opry half-hour segment, and she was the first to wear a mini-skirt on the hallowed stage.
To learn more about veteran country singer-songwriter Jeannie Seely, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
More about Jeannie Seely, Country, Grand ole opry
 
