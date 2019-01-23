By By Markos Papadatos 25 mins ago in Music On January 22, the country music community mourned the loss of veteran singer-songwriter Maxine Brown Russell. She was 87 years old, and she had her family by her side. She passed away in Little Rock, Arkansas at the Bowman Hospice. The cause of her death was revealed as complications from heart and kidney disease. Arrangements for her funeral are being made and they will be announced soon. Maxine Brown Russell was born on April 27, 1931. She was the sister of fellow Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry star The acclaimed country songstress was one-third of the popular country group The Browns. They are known for such songs as "The Three Bells," "Scarlet Ribbons," "The Old Lamplighter" and "Send Me The Pillow You Dream On." As a songwriter, she penned "Looking Back To See" by The Browns. The Browns became members of The Grand Ole Opry back in 1963; moreover, they appeared on such hit television shows as The Ed Sullivan Show, American Bandstand with Dick Clark, as well as The Jerry Lewis Show, among others. She received the Ella Dicky Literary Award in 2012 for her autobiography, Looking Back To See. The Browns were also inducted into The Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame, The Arkansas Walkway of Stars, and The Missouri Walkway of Stars; moreover, The Arkansas Country Music Hall of Fame honored The Browns with its "Lifetime Achievement Award." Most importantly, in 2015, the country trio of siblings was inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. A Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, Maxine Brown Russell, was a beloved musician, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend.She passed away in Little Rock, Arkansas at the Bowman Hospice. The cause of her death was revealed as complications from heart and kidney disease. Arrangements for her funeral are being made and they will be announced soon.Maxine Brown Russell was born on April 27, 1931. She was the sister of fellow Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry star Jim Ed Brown . Brown Russell is survived by her two children, as well as six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.The acclaimed country songstress was one-third of the popular country group The Browns. They are known for such songs as "The Three Bells," "Scarlet Ribbons," "The Old Lamplighter" and "Send Me The Pillow You Dream On." As a songwriter, she penned "Looking Back To See" by The Browns.The Browns became members of The Grand Ole Opry back in 1963; moreover, they appeared on such hit television shows as The Ed Sullivan Show, American Bandstand with Dick Clark, as well as The Jerry Lewis Show, among others.She received the Ella Dicky Literary Award in 2012 for her autobiography, Looking Back To See. The Browns were also inducted into The Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame, The Arkansas Walkway of Stars, and The Missouri Walkway of Stars; moreover, The Arkansas Country Music Hall of Fame honored The Browns with its "Lifetime Achievement Award."Most importantly, in 2015, the country trio of siblings was inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. More about Country music, maxine brown, Jim Ed Brown, Trio, The Browns Country music maxine brown Jim Ed Brown Trio The Browns