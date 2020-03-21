By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The global music community mourns the loss of Country Music Hall of Famer Kenny Rogers, who passed away last night at the age of 81. His catalog of smash hits includes: "Lucille," "Daytime Friends," "The Gambler," "Sweet Music Man," "She Believes in Me," "You Decorated My Life," "Lady," "Coward of the County," and his "Islands in the Stream" duet with Dolly Parton, among many others. Rogers had always joked that he has had a successful career singing songs about "dysfunctional families." Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Photo Courtesy of Webster PR A press statement remarked that Kenny Rogers passed away peacefully at his house from natural causes under the cast of hospice and surrounded by his family members. They will be planning a small private service due to overwhelming concerts of the Coronavirus pandemic. Rogers also starred in the film The Gambler, which was based on his smash single, though he acknowledged that he wasn't much of a gambler himself. He retired from In 2012, he released his memoir that recounted the ups and downs of his respected career entitled Luck or Something Like It. In his personal life, Rogers married five times, and he is survived by his wife, Wanda, and five children, which include twins Justin and Jordan. A three-time Grammy winner, Kenny Rogers was known for a string of hits including 'The Gambler,' 'Lucille' and 'Islands in the Stream' SUZANNE CORDEIRO, AFP/File In his illustrious career in the country music business, which spanned six decades, Rogers won three Grammy Awards (in the country categories) and he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame back in 2013. An international music star, Rogers is credited for selling in excess of 50 million albums in the United States alone.His catalog of smash hits includes: "Lucille," "Daytime Friends," "The Gambler," "Sweet Music Man," "She Believes in Me," "You Decorated My Life," "Lady," "Coward of the County," and his "Islands in the Stream" duet with Dolly Parton, among many others. Rogers had always joked that he has had a successful career singing songs about "dysfunctional families."A press statement remarked that Kenny Rogers passed away peacefully at his house from natural causes under the cast of hospice and surrounded by his family members. They will be planning a small private service due to overwhelming concerts of the Coronavirus pandemic.Rogers also starred in the film The Gambler, which was based on his smash single, though he acknowledged that he wasn't much of a gambler himself. He retired from touring back in April of 2018 when he had canceled the final dates of his farewell tour due to health concerns.In 2012, he released his memoir that recounted the ups and downs of his respected career entitled Luck or Something Like It. In his personal life, Rogers married five times, and he is survived by his wife, Wanda, and five children, which include twins Justin and Jordan. More about Kenny Rogers, Country, Hall of fame, Grammy Kenny Rogers Country Hall of fame Grammy