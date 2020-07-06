Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels dead at 83 Breaking News

The country music and southern rock community worldwide mourns the loss of Charlie Daniels, who passed away on July 6 at the age of 83.
An inductee of the Country Music Hall of Fame, and a member of the Grand Ole Opry, Daniels passed away in the morning at the Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. His physicians came to the conclusion that the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. Charlie Daniels' funeral arrangements will be announced in the next few days.
Daniels will be remembered for being an outspoken patriot, a beloved mentor, and a true road warrior. His signature song was "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." A Grammy award-winning artist, Daniels was a huge supporter of the U.S. military and he would donate his time to many charitable organizations that were dear to his heart, in particular, the Journey Home Project, which he founded in 2014 with his longtime manager, David Corlew, in an effort to assist veterans of the United States Armed Forces.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos last chatted with Charlie Daniels nearly a year ago in July of 2019.
To learn more about the life and musical legacy of Charlie Daniels, check out his official website.