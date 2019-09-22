By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed country music journalist, editor, and radio host Chuck Dauphin passed away on Wednesday, September 18, in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 45 years old. His passion for country music started early on being raised on the music from his mother's diverse record collection. He would also attend the CMA Fest each year and he would shop at Tower Records and The Great Escape. Dauphin became a professional radio host in 1991 in his junior year in high school, where he worked for 18 years. In that position, he rose to the status of "program director," where became known as "Crazy Chucky." His radio career included WDKN, WNKX, WSM-AM in Nashville and he appeared as a special guest on the country channels of Sirius XM. He was a country music contributor for Billboard Magazine from 2011 until 2019. His favorite country artists included Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers, and Randy Travis. Veteran journalist and editor Deborah Evans-Price remarked that his interviews got down to what was important to that artist. She praised him for having the ability to celebrate the person and their craft, and readers were able to know his interview subjects on a more intimate level. In 2014, he was recognized with the CMA Media Achievement Award, which was presented by the Country Music Association (CMA). Despite his many health issues, Dauphin remained an active journalist and radio personality until the summer of 2019. His final articles included features on Randy Travis and Vince Gill. Dauphin had suffered a series of complications from diabetes. He was known for being a faithful Christian, a devoted son, a loving stepfather, a loyal friend, as well as one of the greatest music journalists that the country genre has ever known.His passion for country music started early on being raised on the music from his mother's diverse record collection. He would also attend the CMA Fest each year and he would shop at Tower Records and The Great Escape.Dauphin became a professional radio host in 1991 in his junior year in high school, where he worked for 18 years. In that position, he rose to the status of "program director," where became known as "Crazy Chucky." His radio career included WDKN, WNKX, WSM-AM in Nashville and he appeared as a special guest on the country channels of Sirius XM.He was a country music contributor for Billboard Magazine from 2011 until 2019. His favorite country artists included Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers, and Randy Travis.Veteran journalist and editor Deborah Evans-Price remarked that his interviews got down to what was important to that artist. She praised him for having the ability to celebrate the person and their craft, and readers were able to know his interview subjects on a more intimate level.In 2014, he was recognized with the CMA Media Achievement Award, which was presented by the Country Music Association (CMA).Despite his many health issues, Dauphin remained an active journalist and radio personality until the summer of 2019. His final articles included features on Randy Travis and Vince Gill. More about Chuck Dauphin, Country music, Journalist, Editor, Radio host Chuck Dauphin Country music Journalist Editor Radio host