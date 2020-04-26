Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Music April 26 marked the seventh anniversary of the passing of country music king George Jones, who was affectionately known as "The Possum." He was 81 years old. On the impact of technology on the music industry, Jones said, "We have seen ups and downs in the country music business and now with the Internet, the way music is distributed and purchased has totally changed." "The music itself has definitely changed," he said. "I must admit, a lot of it I don't care for because it isn't what I consider 'country music' but all genres of music change with the times." Regarding the longevity in the country music business, Jones said, "I think one of the most important things is to remember who got you where you are and that is the fans. Country music has the most loyal fans on earth and they will stick by you through thick and thin." For young and aspiring country singers-songwriters, he noted that authenticity is key. "Always be yourself and don't try to be someone you are not or to emulate someone else," he said. When asked about what he wanted his legacy to be, the country crooner responded, "That I stayed true to traditional country music." George Jones had defined the word success as follows: "That I have lived for over 80 years, and made a living doing what I love. What more could a man ask for?" This journalist had the good fortune to interview the Country Music Hall of Famer himself back in September of 2011. At the time, he had just celebrated his 80th birthday. "It was just great to have so many of my friends there at the Opry that night. It made it so memorable and special for me," he told this country music aficionado.On the impact of technology on the music industry, Jones said, "We have seen ups and downs in the country music business and now with the Internet, the way music is distributed and purchased has totally changed.""The music itself has definitely changed," he said. "I must admit, a lot of it I don't care for because it isn't what I consider 'country music' but all genres of music change with the times."Regarding the longevity in the country music business, Jones said, "I think one of the most important things is to remember who got you where you are and that is the fans. Country music has the most loyal fans on earth and they will stick by you through thick and thin."For young and aspiring country singers-songwriters, he noted that authenticity is key. "Always be yourself and don't try to be someone you are not or to emulate someone else," he said.When asked about what he wanted his legacy to be, the country crooner responded, "That I stayed true to traditional country music."George Jones had defined the word success as follows: "That I have lived for over 80 years, and made a living doing what I love. What more could a man ask for?" More about Country, george jones, the possum Country george jones the possum