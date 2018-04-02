By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed rock group Counting Crows have announced their "25 Years and Counting" 2018 World Tour, which is promoted by Live Nation. Throughout their career in the music business, which exceeds two decades, Counting Crows have sold over 20 million albums worldwide thanks to the success of their breakthrough studio album, August and Everything After, which they released in 1993, that subsequently catapulted them to international fame. Counting Crows released their seventh studio album Somewhere Under Wonderland in September of 2014, which garnered glowing reviews. Counting Crows is made up of Adam Duritz on lead vocals, Jim Bogios on drums, David Bryson on guitar, Charlie Gillingham on keyboards, David Immergluck on guitar, Millard Powers on bass and Dan Vickrey on guitar. Front-man Adam Duritz noted that the great thing about having a quarter century of music to celebrate, and seven studio albums, is that it allows them to play a different show every night. "The nice thing about touring with +LIVE+ is that we get to spend yet another summer with old friends who play great music," Duritz said. "We can't wait." Their "25 Years And Counting" 2018 tour kicks off on June 27 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, and it will wrap up on September 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, where they will be playing the Pilgrimage Festival. On August 22, Counting Crows will be performing at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island, New York. To learn more about On this tour, Counting Crows will be joined by multi-platinum band +Live+ , which features Ed Kowalczyk on lead vocals and rhythm guitar.Throughout their career in the music business, which exceeds two decades, Counting Crows have sold over 20 million albums worldwide thanks to the success of their breakthrough studio album, August and Everything After, which they released in 1993, that subsequently catapulted them to international fame. Counting Crows released their seventh studio album Somewhere Under Wonderland in September of 2014, which garnered glowing reviews.Counting Crows is made up of Adam Duritz on lead vocals, Jim Bogios on drums, David Bryson on guitar, Charlie Gillingham on keyboards, David Immergluck on guitar, Millard Powers on bass and Dan Vickrey on guitar.Front-man Adam Duritz noted that the great thing about having a quarter century of music to celebrate, and seven studio albums, is that it allows them to play a different show every night. "The nice thing about touring with +LIVE+ is that we get to spend yet another summer with old friends who play great music," Duritz said. "We can't wait."Their "25 Years And Counting" 2018 tour kicks off on June 27 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, and it will wrap up on September 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, where they will be playing the Pilgrimage Festival. On August 22, Counting Crows will be performing at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island, New York.To learn more about Counting Crows and their 2018 touring schedule, check out their official website More about counting crows, 2018, Tour, Rock, Live counting crows 2018 Tour Rock Live