Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCosmic Gate to premiere new single at exclusive digital event

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Acclaimed electronic duo Cosmic Gate will world premiere their new single "Blame" at an exclusive digital event. Digital Journal has the scoop.
On March 12 and 13, the Grammy-nominated duo Cosmic Gate will broadcast their next exclusive digital event through Woov, where they will connect with fans and listeners for two hours. They will also release their highly-anticipated new single "Blame," which features Diana Miro on the lead vocals.
Cosmic Gate will take their dedicated fans to the rooftop of the iconic Mondrian Hotel, where they will perform their Miami Open Skies set.
Dutch songstress Diana Miro will be making a special guest appearance during their set. The track represents another significant departure for the world-renowned electronic duo.
Their Miami Open Skies set will be broadcast as an online exclusive event and it will not be available On Demand afterward.
Their "Everything Everything" remix earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
To learn more about Cosmic Gate, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
More about Cosmic Gate, Single, Blame, Event, Digital
 
Latest News
Top News
Petaluma, California moves to ban new gas stations
Tina Turner bids farewell to fans with emotional new doc
Q&A: Nudging consumers to adopt contactless wearable tech Special
Cosmic Gate to premiere new single at exclusive digital event
US imposes sanctions on two Yemen Huthi commanders
UK news group told to pay £450,000 in legal costs to Meghan Markle
Faithe Herman talks 'This Is Us,' acting, digital age and success Special
Children subject to air pollution may suffer heart defects
Sting to release 'Duets' album, and 'My Funny Valentine' duet
US concludes Russia poisoned Navalny, joins EU in sanctions