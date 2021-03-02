Cosmic Gate to premiere new single at exclusive digital event

Acclaimed electronic duo Cosmic Gate will world premiere their new single "Blame" at an exclusive digital event. Digital Journal has the scoop.
On March 12 and 13, the Grammy-nominated duo Cosmic Gate will broadcast their next exclusive digital event through Woov, where they will connect with fans and listeners for two hours. They will also release their highly-anticipated new single "Blame," which features Diana Miro on the lead vocals.
Cosmic Gate will take their dedicated fans to the rooftop of the iconic Mondrian Hotel, where they will perform their Miami Open Skies set.
Dutch songstress Diana Miro will be making a special guest appearance during their set. The track represents another significant departure for the world-renowned electronic duo.
Their Miami Open Skies set will be broadcast as an online exclusive event and it will not be available On Demand afterward.
Their "Everything Everything" remix earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
To learn more about Cosmic Gate, check out their official website and their Facebook page.