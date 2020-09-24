By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Iconic electronic music duo Cosmic Gate has launched a two-part virtual concert series that will be available on October 3 and 17 respectively. Digital Journal has the scoop. It was filmed at the Luxury Temple House space in Miami with Emmy-nominated visual artists assisting on this as they aim to bring cool 3D-style visuals to their "Your Mind" modern set on October 3, to then it will be followed by a Cosmic Gate classics set on October 17. It will have super strong visual elements and it is recommended for fans of electronic music. These specials will be available as a paid-for stream for fans to purchase via Tixr with a tier that also offers fans a VIP session to enter into a Zoom meet and greet with the guys as well as exclusive merchandise. To learn more about Grammy-nominated artists Cosmic Gate announced last week on their socials that they are doing a two-part virtual concert series.It was filmed at the Luxury Temple House space in Miami with Emmy-nominated visual artists assisting on this as they aim to bring cool 3D-style visuals to their "Your Mind" modern set on October 3, to then it will be followed by a Cosmic Gate classics set on October 17. It will have super strong visual elements and it is recommended for fans of electronic music.These specials will be available as a paid-for stream for fans to purchase via Tixr with a tier that also offers fans a VIP session to enter into a Zoom meet and greet with the guys as well as exclusive merchandise. Cosmic Gate previously did an epic Miami balcony rave (with permission from the Miami authorities), as well as New York City rooftop streams, which were both quite a spectacle.To learn more about Cosmic Gate , check out their official website and their Facebook page , and follow them on Instagram More about Cosmic Gate, Grammy, Electronic, Duo, Concert Cosmic Gate Grammy Electronic Duo Concert Virtual Series