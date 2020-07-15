Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music Guitarist Corey Lowery of the multi-platinum-selling rock band Seether chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about their new music, and being an artist in the digital age. Their latest album was produced by Morgan and engineered and mixed by Matt Hyde in Nashville. Seether is joined by its newest member, Corey Lowery, on this album. He is the former guitarist and vocalist of Saint Asonia and Stuck Mojo. Lowery assistant-engineered this studio offering. "The song selection for this record was hard because there were so many great songs that we wanted to pick," he said. "We are excited about all of the songs. We can't wait to get all of the songs out." "As assistant engineer, I felt at home and I love the studio," he admitted. "Ever since I was a kid, I was recording myself and other bands. Eveybody came in so well-prepared on their instruments. Engineering was a great experience all the way around." The lead single is the the beautifully "Dangerous," which was accompanied with an animated music video that created by famed Turkish director Mertcan Mertbilek. "Out of the whole record, 'Dangerous,' has something a little bit different to it," he said. "It's still Seether but it has a different vibe and it shows more growth." On being an arist in the digital age, he said, "I embraced it from day one. I knew it was going to go in this direction. There were different sounds, especially when you go from analog to digital. Pro Tools were very easy to punch in. I never wanted to lose the vibe of what the emotion was." With touring on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band has been active on their social media, where Shaun Morgan partakes in livestream Q&As and acoustic performances, Dale Stewart offers online cooking instructional workshops, Lowery does his crossfit workouts, while John Humphrey offers drumming playthroughs as part of their "Hanging at Home" digital series. "I needed something to make me feel better mentally with everything going on. I do crossfit and I do jiu-jitsu. They do a lot for you physically, but for me, it's more for the mental side," he said. They are also creators of the Rise Above Fest, which was founded in 2012. It raises awareness for suicide prevention and mental illness. The Rise Above Fest has turned into a broader movement, and it expands its presence at additional music festivals around the world. Each Seether concert donate $1 of every ticket sale to benefit the On the title of the current chapter of his life, he answered that question by supplying the title of their new album, "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum." "As you do a record, you live a record. Life follows art through your music and you prepare for everything," he said. "I am trying to use the positives of this time off to spend it with my family: my daughter and my wife. I am trying to embrace all that, and once we get back on tour, I will miss this time." Lowery defined the word success as "finding the happiness that you have been working for and to keep the drive and motivation and being able to inspire others." Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum will be released in CD, vinyl and digital download formats on Fantasy Records. It is available for pre-order by Seether formed in Pretoria, South Africa in 1999, and they amassed a worldwide following. 