Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music Island-pop sensation Conkarah chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Banana," where he collaborates with reggae star Shaggy. On his new single "Banana," he said, "In October of 2018, I moved to Medellin, Colombia to live for two months in an effort to seek musical inspiration, explore the culture, and of course to learn Spanish." "I wanted to write a fun catchy song that would make people happy and one day I was lying in my hammock on my balcony, strumming my guitar when I glanced over to my dining table with the bowl of fruits and the song hit me," he explained. "I just want people to have fun. I want people to get up, dance, and have a laugh at the same time," he added, about "Banana." He collaboration on this single with veteran reggae musician Shaggy. "It was a great experience. I grew up listening to Shaggy, he is one of my favorite Jamaican artists. I remember buying his albums and jamming to them on my cassette player, so to now have a song with him is surreal, it's an honor to team up with him and represent Jamaica through reggae music and good vibes," he said. Conkarah started performing back in 2012. "As far as songwriting, I am inspired by anything and everything. It could be a movie, a couple walking down the street or a dream, you name it," he said. He listed Rihanna as his dream collaboration choice in music.