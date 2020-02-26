Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Colton Dixon ("American Idol" fame) chatted with Digital Journal about "Miracles," and becoming a father for the first time. Dixon co-wrote "Miracles" with Michael Jade and the late songwriter busbee. "We wrote it over a year ago, and it was cool to be in a room with busbee," he admitted. "We think of miracles as life-altering things, and that may be true, but it's important not to miss the little things as well," he said. In his personal life, he is really excited that there is a baby on the way. "That is really the most exciting thing for me," he said. "We are pumped." On being an artist in the digital age, Dixon said, "When we were putting out my last album, we were making the switch to the digital age. Everyone was scrambling to figure out what was happening. It's different. The digital age is really different." Dixon shared that the moments where he faced adversity were the ones that helped define him in his musical career. "It's how you approach things and how you deal with them," he said. "It's all about pushing forward. I've been grinding and putting in the work. I am excited to see what's next." He listed Jon Foreman, the lead singer of Switchfoot, as his dream collaboration choice in music. "I also would love to do a duet with my wife. That would be pretty amazing," he said. Dixon spoke highly about TobyMac and stated that it's always an honor whenever he gets a chance to sing with him. "Touring with Toby was fun," he said, prior to expressing his condolences to TobyMac for the loss of his son, Truett. "TobyMac is the cream of the crop. He seems to do everything with excellence. He always has great music too. We were really sad to hear the news about his son," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "New." "Everything seems new and fresh, whether it is becoming parents for the first time or a new label," he said. Dixon defined the word success as "bringing hope, joy, and love to people." "If I am doing that, I am considering myself successful," he said. For more information on singer-songwriter Read More: "Miracles" by Colton Dixon earned a favorable review from On his new single "Miracles," he said, "It has been a long time since I put out music. There was a period where I was looking grim. The American Idol deal ended, which meant that the label went away. My future was up in the air for a second. I was forced to slow down and to appreciate the little things in life and the 'miracles' all around us. We started to be thankful for what we didn't have."Dixon co-wrote "Miracles" with Michael Jade and the late songwriter busbee. "We wrote it over a year ago, and it was cool to be in a room with busbee," he admitted. "We think of miracles as life-altering things, and that may be true, but it's important not to miss the little things as well," he said.In his personal life, he is really excited that there is a baby on the way. "That is really the most exciting thing for me," he said. "We are pumped."On being an artist in the digital age, Dixon said, "When we were putting out my last album, we were making the switch to the digital age. Everyone was scrambling to figure out what was happening. It's different. The digital age is really different."Dixon shared that the moments where he faced adversity were the ones that helped define him in his musical career. "It's how you approach things and how you deal with them," he said. "It's all about pushing forward. I've been grinding and putting in the work. I am excited to see what's next."He listed Jon Foreman, the lead singer of Switchfoot, as his dream collaboration choice in music. "I also would love to do a duet with my wife. That would be pretty amazing," he said.Dixon spoke highly about TobyMac and stated that it's always an honor whenever he gets a chance to sing with him. "Touring with Toby was fun," he said, prior to expressing his condolences to TobyMac for the loss of his son, Truett. "TobyMac is the cream of the crop. He seems to do everything with excellence. He always has great music too. We were really sad to hear the news about his son," he said.On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "New." "Everything seems new and fresh, whether it is becoming parents for the first time or a new label," he said.Dixon defined the word success as "bringing hope, joy, and love to people." "If I am doing that, I am considering myself successful," he said.For more information on singer-songwriter Colton Dixon and his music, check out his official Facebook page and his homepage "Miracles" by Colton Dixon earned a favorable review from Digital Journal More about Colton Dixon, Miracles, American idol, Singersongwriter Colton Dixon Miracles American idol Singersongwriter