Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed country rapper Colt Ford chatted with Digital Journal about his new album "We the People," which will come out on Friday, September 20. "I think 'Lucky Scars' is one of my favorite songs on the album. It's a very personal song, and to have my great friend, Eddie Montgomery, on the song was very special. I dedicated 'Lucky Scars' to T-Roy. Also, 'How You Lose a Women' is another favorite. I'm just so proud I was able to pull off a song like that," he explained. On being an artist in this digital age, he said, "It's a different time, for sure. I just turned 50. I am embracing the digital age, and trying to make the best songs I can. I still like to have a physical CD as well as a digital copy, but that's not the new generation." Regarding the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, which protects songwriters and creators in this digital age, he said, " Listen, we need to have it. If artists and songwriters can't make a living, where is the music going to come from?" His songwriting and music are inspired by real life. "Real life is what has always inspired me, and always will," he said. When asked about his dream collaboration choices, he said, "I want to work with any artist who knows who they are and is not afraid to do something different. A Colt Ford and Taylor Swift collab would be cool." On the best advice he was ever been given in this music business, Ford said, "I have been really lucky to be good friends with some amazing people in this Biz. Jamey Johnson told me early on to 'never sacrifice great musicians for someone who looks cool,' and I have always had elite players in my band. Eric Church told me to 'never stop, and that good songs will win in the end'. These words of advice from both Jamey and Eric have stuck with me." For his fans, he concluded about his new album, "First, thank you for those that have always supported me. It means more than I could ever say. To the new fans, thank you for giving me a chance." We the People is available for pre-order on On the song selection process of this CD, he said, "As far as the song selection process goes, for me, it's all about the feel and emotion of the song whether I get the song from a songwriter or write it myself."