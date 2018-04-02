By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Las Vegas - On April 8, veteran country star Collin Raye will be performing "Amazing Grace" at Route 91 memorial event in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Community Healing Garden is situated on 1015 S. Casino Center Boulevard in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it was established after the tragedy. Collin Raye shared that he is extremely honored and humbled to have been asked to perform for the Route 91 memorial. He noted that is important for the victims of the attack, and their families, to have this moment of remembrance, in an effort to celebrate the lives that were lost so senselessly, as well as to proclaim to the world that an "act of pure evil shall not change us," nor break our spirit, nor shake our faith. In the '90s. Collin Raye was one of the biggest names in the country genre. He secured 24 Top 10 records, as well as 16 chart-topping hits, and was nominated for "Male Vocalist of the Year" a total of 10 times (five times by the Country Music Association and another five times by the Academy of Country Music). To learn more about veteran country singer Collin Raye, check out his This forthcoming ceremony will be held at Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, where remarks will be made by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. This event is free and open to the public, and it will pay tribute to the people that were lost and affected by the Route 91 Festival tragedy, which took place in October of 2017. At 2:30 p.m., the country sensation will be performing "Amazing Grace" as the guests release 900 butterflies (which is symbolic of the people lost and injured during the tragedy). Free parking will be available.The Las Vegas Community Healing Garden is situated on 1015 S. Casino Center Boulevard in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it was established after the tragedy.Collin Raye shared that he is extremely honored and humbled to have been asked to perform for the Route 91 memorial. He noted that is important for the victims of the attack, and their families, to have this moment of remembrance, in an effort to celebrate the lives that were lost so senselessly, as well as to proclaim to the world that an "act of pure evil shall not change us," nor break our spirit, nor shake our faith.In the '90s. Collin Raye was one of the biggest names in the country genre. He secured 24 Top 10 records, as well as 16 chart-topping hits, and was nominated for "Male Vocalist of the Year" a total of 10 times (five times by the Country Music Association and another five times by the Academy of Country Music).To learn more about veteran country singer Collin Raye, check out his website , and Facebook page More about Collin raye, Las vegas, Country, route 91, Amazing Grace Collin raye Las vegas Country route 91 Amazing Grace