Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Veteran country star Collin Raye chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his upcoming album "Scars," which will be released on Friday, November 20. "What I love about that market is that there are no rules: it's a little bit country, it's a little bit folks, a little bit R&B, a little bit rock and roll, and a little bit bluegrass. Lyrically, you can write about anything and it's accepted," he said. Scars was produced by David Ferguson, and it was subsequently mixed by Ferguson and Sean Sullivan. It was mastered by Richard Dodd and recorded at The Butcher Shoppe Studio in Nashville. 'This album is definitely a departure for me because it's the first time I tried to do something so eclectic," he said. He continued, "With the exception of two songs, I wrote all of the tunes on the album. The other two were written by my brother, Scotty. It's a very personal record and each song has its own identity." "We are getting great reviews on the album and I hope when people listen to it, they will accept this new direction and sound," he added. "Hopefully, if it succeeds, I will do another one." Raye had the greatest remarks about Miranda Lambert, Vince Gill, and Dan Auerback collaborating with him on this album. "They added so much to it," he admitted. "Miranda loved the song 'Scars' and she did such a great job on it. She had such a passion for the song and that made it special, it anointed the record." "Working with Vince Gill was a full-circle moment since he sang on my first single 'All I Can Be (Is a Sweet Memory) ' back in 1990. Ironically enough, Vince had sung the demo to it, and my career started with Vince Gill singing harmony. He sang 'Rodeo Girl' and that meant a lot to me since he's a good guy and very generous with his talent and time," he added. He listed "Dancing Alone in the Street" as his personal favorite song on the new album. "it's one of the best songs I ever wrote and a true story that I witnessed a long time ago," he said. "It's a very poetic song and I am really proud of that." On life in quarantine, Raye said, "I have been pretty much doing what I normally do. I definitely keep my mask with it when I need it. Typically, I refuse to stop living. I try to get up every day and do what I normally do. The biggest change is the loss of work. I miss the fans, the faces, and the cheers. I never take the fans for granted." "This quarantine has taught us to count our blessings," he said about the silver lining during the pandemic. Raye concluded, "I hope my fans that enjoyed my music in the past will accept this new kind of record. I hope they accept this music and I hope they like it." I never take the fans for granted."

"This quarantine has taught us to count our blessings," he said about the silver lining during the pandemic.

Raye concluded, "I hope my fans that enjoyed my music in the past will accept this new kind of record. I hope they accept this music and I hope they like it."