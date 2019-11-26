Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music On November 25, acclaimed British rock group Coldplay held an album release party at iHeartRadio for their latest studio offering, "Everyday Life." Coldplay wanted Everyday Life to have a liberating vibe to it. "You can sometimes get worried by commercial or critical pressures, and we just decided to release all of those pressures and just gives off pure, unfiltered songs," they said. On their views on new artists creating music, they said, "I think now there is such a torrent of opinion that you may as well just follow your heart entirely.” Regarding the double album's song selection, they said, "The first half is more the tangles, and the second half is more the possible ways of untangling." Most impressive about Everyday Life is that it has a conversational approach to it. "This set of songs is really supposed to be quite a one-on-one type of songs." "They're not really like big stadium songs or anything, but they're more just of me speaking to you speaking to me," they acknowledged. Their goal with Everyday Life is to bring people together. "So, this is our album. It's just like, okay, we're all on this little rock together. You can either be afraid of everybody and disengage from everything, or you can lean in and say, I love being a human, and I love you for being a human. I don't care where you're from or what you look like, and no problem is insurmountable." Coldplay is a band that is dedicating themselves to good causes that are dear to their hearts. They remarked, "You see people really dedicating their lives at the moment to say, ‘Hey, we've gotta look after each other, and we've gotta look after the planet.' How could you not want to be part of that?" Everyday Life by Coldplay is available on To learn more about British rock band Their iHeartRadio album release party aired as a radio special across iHeartRadio ALT and AAA stations all over the country. This special event was hosted by iHeartRadio on-air personality Harms. Coldplay is made up of frontman Chris Martin, as well as such band members as Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion, and Phil Harvey.Coldplay wanted Everyday Life to have a liberating vibe to it. "You can sometimes get worried by commercial or critical pressures, and we just decided to release all of those pressures and just gives off pure, unfiltered songs," they said.On their views on new artists creating music, they said, "I think now there is such a torrent of opinion that you may as well just follow your heart entirely.”Regarding the double album's song selection, they said, "The first half is more the tangles, and the second half is more the possible ways of untangling."Most impressive about Everyday Life is that it has a conversational approach to it. "This set of songs is really supposed to be quite a one-on-one type of songs.""They're not really like big stadium songs or anything, but they're more just of me speaking to you speaking to me," they acknowledged.Their goal with Everyday Life is to bring people together. "So, this is our album. It's just like, okay, we're all on this little rock together. You can either be afraid of everybody and disengage from everything, or you can lean in and say, I love being a human, and I love you for being a human. I don't care where you're from or what you look like, and no problem is insurmountable."Coldplay is a band that is dedicating themselves to good causes that are dear to their hearts. They remarked, "You see people really dedicating their lives at the moment to say, ‘Hey, we've gotta look after each other, and we've gotta look after the planet.' How could you not want to be part of that?"Everyday Life by Coldplay is available on Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about British rock band Coldplay and their new music, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Coldplay, Album, iHeartRadio, everyday life, Rock Coldplay Album iHeartRadio everyday life Rock Band