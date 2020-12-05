Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Artist and engineer Cody Canyon chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his latest EP "Dreams of You," music inspirations, and his upcoming album "Horizons." He opened up about his new EP Dreams of You, which he released as part of Couches & Futons with such artists as "We have many more projects in the future coming up that we have planned," he said. Canyon revealed that his highly-anticipated third album Horizons will be released on January 1, 2021. "I am very excited. I am continuing the Ignite the Soul paradigm. That was a very cool project to work on," he said, prior to describing it as "emotionally evocative orchestral music." It is an album that people can listen to study, relax, fall asleep, and even as their wake-up alarm due to its soothing nature. "Horizons is my best technical accomplishment, as far as lifelike realism of all of the instruments, and even the complexity of the orchestrations. It was a very fun project to work on," he said. "Whatever does wind up happening in the future, my intentions behind my actions will not change, whether it's doing music or doing something else, my intention to uplift people will always stay constant," he said. On life during the quarantine, he noted that it hasn't affected him too much. "Being a composer, I am naturally more isolated and self-quarantined anyway," he said. "It is an introvert's profession because it requires many hours of isolation to develop the art." He acknowledged that being an artist in the digital age can be challenging. "The music landscape is always changing. Newer and newer technologies are coming out and artists are using those to compete," he said. "The music industry may be oversaturated but I don't let that get to me. For me, it's about the message of my music resonating with people. I want my music to be inspiring." Regarding his career-defining moments over the last few years, he responded, "If you are willing and allowing yourself to grow, every moment can be an opportunity for growth. That is something that I focus on consciously." Canyon lives a healthy vegan lifestyle. "Being vegan is definitely less stressful on the body, and it uses less energy to digest if you are doing it right, which means there is more usable energy to heal your body," he said. On his definition of the word success, he said, "There are many dimensions as to what success is. There are directly related to one's intentions in life. Success, in one way, is growth, in whatever capacity it comes." "The whole point of art is self-expression. The most important question is whether or not I expressed myself successfully and honestly, or did I try to be something that I am not. For me, success is dependent on staying true to myself," he added. His music is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Cody Canyon, follow him on Cody Canyon Sarali "It has been a crazy year," he said about life during the COVID-19 pandemic.He opened up about his new EP Dreams of You, which he released as part of Couches & Futons with such artists as Justin Rhodes and Mozart the Bohemian . "It is an extended play of some chillhop, easy listening style songs that we created on the fly. It wasn't really planned," he said. "All three of us realized that we have a pretty efficient and effective music-writing machine going on. All three of our styles are completely different when it comes to music, so each of us had a different approach to music-making. For me, success is dependent on staying true to myself," he added.His music is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Cody Canyon, follow him on Instagram