Special By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Music Musician Clinton Sparks chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Think About You" featuring Marc E. Bassy. Sparks also spoke about the impact of technology on the music business. Sparks praised Marc E. Bassy for being "great" to work with. "He is very talented. We have worked together before when I did the mixtape for his band, 2 AM Club. The project was called Moon Tower. It was sick," he said. On his plans for the future, Sparks said, "Making the world get more familiar with the artists I work with such as pineappleCITI, Joey Bandz and Ponzoo. I am the VP of Dash Radio, so I'm continuing to build that platform and grow the world's No. 1 team in esports, Faze Clan, Clout Gang and wanderset.com as I am involved with these brands as well." Digital transformation of the music industry Regarding the impact of technology on the music business, Sparks said, "It has given artists the ability to go straight to the consumers and fans. You can release whenever you want and whatever you want. There aren't gatekeepers like there once was. You can grow your business how you want to online. It's given the power to the people." On his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, Sparks said, "Well, aside from constantly sending emails and music out, Dash Radio is technology that allows people to have free radio with no commercials and celebs from Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Kylie Jenner to Dave Navarro to have their own channels and radio shows where their fans can engage with them and listen in the car or on their phones. That is giving artists huge opportunities to play and break music. I can also get immediate feedback on new music online." For his fans, Sparks concluded about "Think About You," "I truly believe in this record and I am super thankful for those that have watched the video (which stars my son Jack) and streamed or downloaded the track." "Think About You" is available on For more on Clinton Sparks, check out his Regarding his new single, Sparks said, "I was in the studio working with Marc on a few records, and after cutting three records he showed me the a cappella to 'Think About You' and asked if I could produce a beat for it. As soon as I heard it, I knew it could be a big record."