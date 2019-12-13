Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Clinton Kane chatted with Digital Journal about "So I Don't Let Me Down," songwriting inspirations, and he offered advice for young and aspiring musicians. He continued, "A week later, I went to a session to write. I left to go to another room to be alone and figure out what I was feeling and by the end of the day, the song was written." On his plans for 2020, he said, "Losing all the fat on my face so I can hopefully see my jawline again. And also you know music, touring, and all that stuff." When asked about his songwriting inspirations, he responded, "Every single moment of pain and hurt I've felt in my life. And Gwen Stacy's death in Spiderman 2." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's fucking tiring I'm not gonna lie, but also very rewarding as I get to connect with the people who listen and support my music instantly and just have genuine conversations." He listed Elina Stridh and Sigrid as his dream collaboration choices in music. Kane's advice for young and aspiring musicians is to be authentic. "Just be real mate. Fuck inhibitions. Write about real things. Write about the things that go through your mind as you stare into the ceiling at 3 a.m. in the morning and can't seem to fall asleep. Write about the things that you don’t want or can’t seem to talk about with anyone else, because trust me, that shit’s powerful." For his fans and listeners, he concluded about "So I Don't Let Me Down," "Listen to it and give me your money so I can make more ‘So I Don't Let Me Downs'." "So I Don't Let Me Down" by Clinton Kane is available on Regarding his song "So I Don't Let Me Down," he said, "The song is about me constantly moving to different places, specifically my move to Greece and Los Angeles, and having to start again and figure it all out. It was my second trip to Los Angeles and I was in the bathroom when the melody for the whole song came to me. I rushed out of the bathroom with my towel still on, picked up my guitar, and recorded the voice memo."He continued, "A week later, I went to a session to write. I left to go to another room to be alone and figure out what I was feeling and by the end of the day, the song was written."On his plans for 2020, he said, "Losing all the fat on my face so I can hopefully see my jawline again. And also you know music, touring, and all that stuff."When asked about his songwriting inspirations, he responded, "Every single moment of pain and hurt I've felt in my life. And Gwen Stacy's death in Spiderman 2."On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's fucking tiring I'm not gonna lie, but also very rewarding as I get to connect with the people who listen and support my music instantly and just have genuine conversations."He listed Elina Stridh and Sigrid as his dream collaboration choices in music.Kane's advice for young and aspiring musicians is to be authentic. "Just be real mate. Fuck inhibitions. Write about real things. Write about the things that go through your mind as you stare into the ceiling at 3 a.m. in the morning and can't seem to fall asleep. Write about the things that you don’t want or can’t seem to talk about with anyone else, because trust me, that shit’s powerful."For his fans and listeners, he concluded about "So I Don't Let Me Down," "Listen to it and give me your money so I can make more ‘So I Don't Let Me Downs'.""So I Don't Let Me Down" by Clinton Kane is available on Apple Music More about Clinton Kane, So I Don't Let Me Down, Sigrid, Singersongwriter Clinton Kane So I Don t Let Me Do... Sigrid Singersongwriter