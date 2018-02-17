Country singer Clark Hill will be releasing his highly-anticipated debut studio album, "People Like Me," on March 23, 2018.
This album was the result of two years of creative evolution. One month prior, on February 23, the album will be available for pre-order on all digital providers, where listeners can get three tracks as instant downloads: "Pecan Pie," "I Hate That Car," as well as his single "Perfect To Me," the latter of which garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal.
His single "Perfect To Me" was produced by Mike Rogers, an acclaimed songwriter and drummer for Craig Morgan. The love ballad was co-written by Grammy-nominated country artist Chris Young and his producer Mike Rogers.
Clark will be embarking on a tour from May to October, in an effort to promote People Like Me.
"Perfect To Me" is available on iTunes.
To learn more about rising country artist Clark Hill and his new music, check out his official website.