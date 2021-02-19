Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Chuck Wicks chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new single "Old With You." He released this song on Verge Records. "With my new label, I have a lot more creative control and energy," he said. "I've known Mickey Jack Cones for a long time. He's a good dude." "The video for the song is special," he said. "It is cool that I had my own music in this video to my own stories, and we can share that with everyone." "Our baby, Tucker, is amazing. He is the bomb," he exclaimed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuck Wicks (@chuckwicks) On his daily inspirations as an artist, he said, "I am at a different place in my life. Just being in the business longer, I know more. I know who I am as an artist and as a songwriter. I sit down and I try to write real things. Melodically, I try to write things that I love and I try to put out things that I love, and hopefully, that translates to other people." He opened up about life during the quarantine. "I've been good. I've been hanging out at the house. We have a nice little spread south of Nashville, and we have plenty of land. We live out in the country," he said. "It has been refreshing, nice, and quiet." When he married Kasi, his brother-in-law became none other than country star Jason Aldean. "I put that last on my list," he said jokingly. "I put Kasi as my wife as my biggest accomplishment for sure. I don't look at Jason anymore as the singer, I look at him as a family and as a brother-in-law. He's great." "During the pandemic, my family and I were able to have quality time together," he said. "We are able to enjoy each other at home and we are able to watch Tucker grow each day." He listed Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton as his dream collaboration choices in music. "Carrie is an amazing singer," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, Wicks said, "Blessed." Wicks defined the word success as contentment. "For me, that's family, love, and health. Watching my little Tucker grow up to be healthy and happy, and have every opportunity in the world is a success," he said. "I honestly want to be successful in work, and I want to provide for my family doing things that I love to do." "Old With You" is available on digital service providers by On his new single "Old With You," he said, "It was a fun song to write because it's so real. I met my wife Kasi and there is nothing like the love that I have for her. We had just gotten married, we were so in love and we were having a baby at the time when I wrote it. I loved the title, and we decided to do it in a real love story way."He released this song on Verge Records. "With my new label, I have a lot more creative control and energy," he said. "I've known Mickey Jack Cones for a long time. He's a good dude.""The video for the song is special," he said. "It is cool that I had my own music in this video to my own stories, and we can share that with everyone.""Our baby, Tucker, is amazing. He is the bomb," he exclaimed.On his daily inspirations as an artist, he said, "I am at a different place in my life. Just being in the business longer, I know more. I know who I am as an artist and as a songwriter. I sit down and I try to write real things. Melodically, I try to write things that I love and I try to put out things that I love, and hopefully, that translates to other people."He opened up about life during the quarantine. "I've been good. I've been hanging out at the house. We have a nice little spread south of Nashville, and we have plenty of land. We live out in the country," he said. "It has been refreshing, nice, and quiet."When he married Kasi, his brother-in-law became none other than country star Jason Aldean. "I put that last on my list," he said jokingly. "I put Kasi as my wife as my biggest accomplishment for sure. I don't look at Jason anymore as the singer, I look at him as a family and as a brother-in-law. He's great.""During the pandemic, my family and I were able to have quality time together," he said. "We are able to enjoy each other at home and we are able to watch Tucker grow each day."He listed Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton as his dream collaboration choices in music. "Carrie is an amazing singer," he said.On the title of the current chapter of his life, Wicks said, "Blessed."Wicks defined the word success as contentment. "For me, that's family, love, and health. Watching my little Tucker grow up to be healthy and happy, and have every opportunity in the world is a success," he said. "I honestly want to be successful in work, and I want to provide for my family doing things that I love to do.""Old With You" is available on digital service providers by clicking here More about Chuck Wicks, Country, old with you, Family Chuck Wicks Country old with you Family