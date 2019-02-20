Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Christian Burns of the English pop group BBMak chatted with Digital Journal about his new album "Daggers" with the musical duo All Hail The Silence. He listed Kate Bush as his dream female duet choice. While it was hard to pick, Burns listed "Broken Satellite" and "The Alarm" as his two favorite songs on the collection. He had nothing but positive words about the passage of the Music Modernization Act, which passed unanimously by Congress. "I think it's a small step in the right direction for us writers and artists, who have been getting a really crappy end of the stick for the past few years. It's about time things start to change," he said. All Hail The Silence will be on tour with new wave and synth pioneer As a solo artist, Burns hinted that he will have a new electronic single out real soon on Black Hole Recordings. They intend on releasing that new single, "Fire + Ice," next Friday. "We will be very busy," he said. "It is a busy time but I am loving the variety of the different projects. I am forever grateful to the fans. Much love to the fans." Burns listed British songstress Kate Bush as his dream female duet choice in the music industry. "I think Kate Bush has the most beautiful voice," he said. For more information on All Hail The Silence, check out their Daggers is available on Read More: On his new album with All Hail The Silence, Burns said, "We are excited to have it out finally. It has been a labor of love for the last few years. We are really excited. The reaction has been fantastic. People are loving it."While it was hard to pick, Burns listed "Broken Satellite" and "The Alarm" as his two favorite songs on the collection.He had nothing but positive words about the passage of the Music Modernization Act, which passed unanimously by Congress. "I think it's a small step in the right direction for us writers and artists, who have been getting a really crappy end of the stick for the past few years. It's about time things start to change," he said.All Hail The Silence will be on tour with new wave and synth pioneer Howard Jones , as part of his 2019 "Transform Tour." On June 6, All Hail The Silence will be opening for Howard Jones this summer at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. "We can't wait to play The Paramount," he said. "You can expect a lot of energy from me and BT on stage at that show. It is certainly something for the eyes and the ears." Burns shared that BBMak is finishing up their upcoming album, and they are getting ready for their tour in May. On May 8, they will be returning to Gramercy Theatre in New York for yet another headlining show. "We will be performing songs from the new album at Gramercy Theatre. It is definitely worth coming down to see," he said.As a solo artist, Burns hinted that he will have a new electronic single out real soon on Black Hole Recordings. They intend on releasing that new single, "Fire + Ice," next Friday. "We will be very busy," he said. "It is a busy time but I am loving the variety of the different projects. I am forever grateful to the fans. Much love to the fans."Burns listed British songstress Kate Bush as his dream female duet choice in the music industry. "I think Kate Bush has the most beautiful voice," he said.For more information on All Hail The Silence, check out their Facebook page Daggers is available on iTunes and on Spotify Digital Journal reviewed the new All Hail The Silence album, Daggers. More about Christian Burns, All Hail The Silence, BBMak, kate bush Christian Burns All Hail The Silence BBMak kate bush