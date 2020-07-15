Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Chris Young chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new single "If That Ain't God" while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also paid tribute to country legend Charlie Daniels. Young released his new single "If That Ain't God" on July 3. It was co-penned by Young, Matt Roy, Mitchell Oglesby, and Greylan James and co-produced by Young and Chris DeStefano. It has an inspiring message, which is needed during these trying times. "This is the first time that I've ever been added as a writer to a song," he said. "I found this song through a friend of mine at Sony. I loved it and I wanted to re-write the chorus and I changed a few things on the second verse, and they added me as a writer, which was very cool and unnecessary since I was cutting the song no matter what." "'If That Ain't God' is a cool song to have out right now, especially with things in 2020 being uncertain for a lot of people. It is really special and it runs the whole gamut. It has a positive and uplifting message," he added. During the quarantine, he shared that he has been doing writing sessions over Zoom which took some time adjusting to. "Being able to do it every day and write songs is one thing I can control," he said. "I have been writing constantly, whether it's deep songs or fun songs. I have been really lucky in that aspect. It's invaluable right now." Young has learned to cook some things that he has never cooked before. "I didn't take this time to learn a different language or anything other than that," he said. He opened up about his single "Drowning," which was inspired by his friend's death. "It's a deep song for a completely different reason than 'If That Ain't God.' It's definitely a sad song but it has touched many people's lives, and they have allowed it to become a part of their lives, so that has meant a lot to me," he said. Young paid a fitting homage to the late Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy award-winning artist Charlie Daniels. "You look at his career as an artist, and all the things that he accomplished and how much he changed music in a lot of ways and opened doors for a lot of artists," he said. "People always remember how great of a man he was, how caring he was, and all of the charitable work that he did, and the love that he had for the military, his family and for other artists. He talked to you like you mattered, and that's indicative of just how much he is going to be missed." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Introspection." "I've had a lot of time to think about every decision that I am planning on making, and looking back on the things I've done so far in my career," he said. To this day, he listed Carrie Underwood as his dream female collaboration choice in music. "I would still want to do that at some point," he admitted. He defined the word success as "having people love something as much as I love something making it, and seeing the reactions on the people's faces." "If That Ain't God" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about country artist Chris Young, check out his The country crooner launched his podcast "The Quad with Chris Young" at the start of 2020, where he and his friends Josh, Hailey and Ryan discuss four topics: sports, music, movies and a weekly "Hot Take." "The podcast has been amazing," he admitted. "We started it about music, movies, and sports, and this year, it was really hard to get news on all three of these things. People are still falling in love with it. We have done no advertising for it, we just put it out for people to have. The podcast is pretty crazy, and it's something we want to grow and make bigger and better."Young released his new single "If That Ain't God" on July 3. It was co-penned by Young, Matt Roy, Mitchell Oglesby, and Greylan James and co-produced by Young and Chris DeStefano. It has an inspiring message, which is needed during these trying times. "This is the first time that I've ever been added as a writer to a song," he said. "I found this song through a friend of mine at Sony. I loved it and I wanted to re-write the chorus and I changed a few things on the second verse, and they added me as a writer, which was very cool and unnecessary since I was cutting the song no matter what.""'If That Ain't God' is a cool song to have out right now, especially with things in 2020 being uncertain for a lot of people. It is really special and it runs the whole gamut. It has a positive and uplifting message," he added.During the quarantine, he shared that he has been doing writing sessions over Zoom which took some time adjusting to. "Being able to do it every day and write songs is one thing I can control," he said. "I have been writing constantly, whether it's deep songs or fun songs. I have been really lucky in that aspect. It's invaluable right now."Young has learned to cook some things that he has never cooked before. "I didn't take this time to learn a different language or anything other than that," he said.He opened up about his single "Drowning," which was inspired by his friend's death. "It's a deep song for a completely different reason than 'If That Ain't God.' It's definitely a sad song but it has touched many people's lives, and they have allowed it to become a part of their lives, so that has meant a lot to me," he said.Young paid a fitting homage to the late Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy award-winning artist Charlie Daniels. "You look at his career as an artist, and all the things that he accomplished and how much he changed music in a lot of ways and opened doors for a lot of artists," he said. "People always remember how great of a man he was, how caring he was, and all of the charitable work that he did, and the love that he had for the military, his family and for other artists. He talked to you like you mattered, and that's indicative of just how much he is going to be missed."On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Introspection." "I've had a lot of time to think about every decision that I am planning on making, and looking back on the things I've done so far in my career," he said.To this day, he listed Carrie Underwood as his dream female collaboration choice in music. "I would still want to do that at some point," he admitted.He defined the word success as "having people love something as much as I love something making it, and seeing the reactions on the people's faces.""If That Ain't God" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . "Seeing the fan response and people immediately gravitating towards that was the reason that we released it as a single. You can't make that up and you can't fake that," he said.To learn more about country artist Chris Young, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Chris Young, if that ain't god, Country, Single, Podcast Chris Young if that ain t god Country Single Podcast Charlie daniels