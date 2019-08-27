Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Electronic producer and DJ Chris Schweizer chatted with Digital Journal about "Aftermath," his plans for the future, his dream collaboration choices, and being a musician in this digital age. Regarding his plans for the future, he said, "My idea is to release whatever I feel from now on. I stopped caring about genres and I'm enjoying making music more than ever. Whatever I do in the studio comes more much naturally because of my new stance on music. Releasing what I feel, expressing how I feel, is most important to me. I want to be able to look back one day and know I didn't hold back." He is drawn to electronic music since one can literally make music out of anything. "You can record a dog barking, throw some fx on it and then you'll end up with a totally different sound. The way you can play with different audio signals make is incredibly entertaining for me," he said. His music and songwriting are inspired by "everything." "If I'm feeling happy, or sad, or melancholic. I try to reflect my feelings in my music. That's the beauty of it: you get to express your emotions through the universal language of music. Also, touring and playing my music live and seeing the crowd react, also gives me a lot of inspiration to keep doing my craft," he said. On being an electronic artist in this digital age," he said, "I studied piano, play a bit of drums and sing every now and then. I make all my music and even produce lots of different artists, so I like to consider myself a musician more than an electronic-artist." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an electronic musician, he said, "Nowadays, I think 100 percent of the music goes through a computer: even if it's only for recording, mixing and/or mastering. So I would say that technology is involved every single time. I love playing with different plug-ins, synths, or fx." Schweizer listed Oasis, Pink Floyd, Charly Garcia (from Argentina) and Hans Zimmer as his dream collaboration choices in the music industry. For young and aspiring electronic artists, he said, "This, as with any other thing in life, requires being constant, and patient. Nothing worth it comes quickly. At first, it's easier to get frustrated when you are not getting the results you want, but keep in mind that every single person in the world once sucked at what they do. That is the difference between those who quit and those who keep trying." He concluded about "Aftermath," "First of all, thanks for the support, it's been crazy with my new EP. Also, if you enjoyed it, you are going to love all the new songs that are coming. I have tons of new music to release, so stay tuned." 