Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Bellmore - On July 20, actor and comedian Chris Roach (known as Mott from "Kevin Can Wait" on CBS) chatted with Digital Journal about his recent "Rising Star" award and his forthcoming comedy shows in August. Roach noted that he was saddened for the CBS show Kevin Can Wait getting canceled, yet it was a great experience. "It was a lot of fun. I made a lot of friends and I learned a lot working with Kevin [James] and Gary [Valentine]," he said. On August 17 and 18, Roach will be headlining the He shared that his comedic routine is inspired by family. "I write what I know," he said. "Things from my everyday life, and things that annoy me in general. If you write about what you know from your life and experiences, then a lot of people can relate to it." Another Long Island venue that Chris Roach spoke highly about was The Paramount in Huntington, where Roach would open for Kevin James on his headlining shows there. "The Paramount is beautiful. It's big and it holds a lot of people," he said. "With comedy, the more people in the audience, the better." Roach had nothing but the greatest remarks about the In addition, he had nothing but the kindest words about Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot, and his Billy Joel tribute shows on Long Island. "I love Michael. He is a good friend of mine. He really has talent. If anybody has yet to see him perform live, I highly recommend they do. Not only his Billy Joel covers but his original songs are also great," he said. Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Roach said, "It is an interesting time. There used to be a certain time of the year, which was considered pilot season, but now they are popping up new shows all the time." On July 19, Roach was honored with the "Rising Star" Award on during the closing awards ceremony of the 2018 Long Island International Film Expo. "That was really incredible," he said. "You go to auditions for years and years, and you take acting classes and seminars, and there is a lot of rejection in this business. 