Special By By Markos Papadatos 5 hours ago in Music Singer-songwriter Chloé Caroline chatted with Digital Journal about her new music video for her single "Confetti," which she premiered exclusively on Digital Journal. She elaborated, "You feel lucky to be with them because from the outside it seems perfect and even though they've captured the attention of the masses—they've got you in the palm of their hand. You feel special because of that. But sometimes, there's a downside to dating this type of person and that's where this song came from. I came up with the idea in my bedroom while thinking about how I got fooled yet I never saw it coming until it was sitting in the mess of it—just like confetti. The metaphor for 'Confetti' came out of me desperately trying to figure out how I got conned." On the song's music video, she said, "We could have easily gone the super on the nose route of following the imagery in the lyrics. We could have had the whole big ballroom of people and played out line by line everything that happens as the story unfolds. But one night, I was like: what if we don't even use confetti. What if we find another way to use color and find'another metaphor for the metaphor.' My dad saw an old picture of Jackson Pollack painting while his girlfriend sat and admired him." "Pollack was known for splattering multi-colored paint in a super abstract way and I thought it would be a perfect symbol for the storyline," she said. "We use paint to show the visual effect this guy has on me and our sort of hot and cold relationship as he continually wins me over just to leave me lonely once again. You not only see the night derail, but him, me, and then us. As all my videos have been so far, we did this ourselves. Just four of us: my talented friend and videographer Mary Omel, my co-star Kyle Fragnoli, and my incredible lighting guy (my dad with an iPhone)." For young and aspiring artists, Caroline said, "Write and sing every day and challenge yourself to work with people of all types until you find 'your sound.' Don't be afraid to challenge the status quo even if that means it takes longer to make it. It's far longer-lasting to have a career that is uniquely yours." She noted that it feels "confusing" to be an artist in the digital age. "I feel very grateful for the ability to reach people across the globe at the click of a button. That I can start a career out of a bedroom. But at the end of the day, the competition is bigger than ever and the powerful people that let you into their club is smaller than ever so sometimes it feels impossible to make headway," she said. "You have to stick out in the mud without letting the crawl to the top ruin it for you," she said. "The only way to do that is to remind myself why I do music. For me, it's because it allows me to connect with people universally so that that one random person I've never met in Taiwan the listens to my music has someone they can relate to tonight when they fall asleep. The digital age allows me to reach them even when I can't afford to tour their country yet." Regarding her plans for 2020, she said, "I'm kicking the New Year off with two shows in Nashville this month, playing at Sundance Film Festival on January 28 and then releasing my record finally. Then going to continue to gear up for the next wave of Chloé tunes I started working on in LA, Thailand, and Nashville this year. My goal is to put out more music consistently and meet more of my fan-base this year as well as do some more international writing." When asked about her New Year's resolutions, she said, "To focus solely on what brings me joy and happiness and drives me to be a better more developed me. Take care of myself. Jump outside the comfort zone." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as a musician, she said, "Start my day by checking all my social media and replying to the lovely people that take the time out of their day to listen to my music and support me. Then, I constantly am trying to come up with more ways to engage them and include them in real life." "In the car, I am always using my phone to record ideas and melodies," she said. "And in the studio, it's everywhere from referencing songs on Spotify to messing with different loops and keyboard sounds. It's the ability to be able to record something as its being created and play it back instantly." For her listeners, she concluded about "Confetti," "This song is my baby. The metaphor is used in three different ways and every line of it was written from my truth in hopes that other people out there who've been broken by somebody similar— know that they weren't the fool." It's the ability to be able to record something as its being created and play it back instantly."For her listeners, she concluded about "Confetti," "This song is my baby. The metaphor is used in three different ways and every line of it was written from my truth in hopes that other people out there who've been broken by somebody similar— know that they weren't the fool."To learn more about Chloé Caroline and her new single "Confetti," check out her official website