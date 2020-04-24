Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Multi-platinum pop and hip-hop recording artist Chingy chatted with Digital Journal about "The Woah Down," his smash collaboration with Meg & Tyler. "I had this idea for this beat in my head and I went on the drum machine and I came up with the rhythm section. I had Tyler put some guitar and bass on that, and Meg had the 'Woah Down' title in her head, and Meg and I went back and forth on creating the hook. Meg has a great, soulful voice. It took us about 45 minutes to do all that," he said. On being an artist in the digital age, Chingy said, "The digital age basically makes things easier for us musicians. I wish we had all that back in the day. Today, you can literally press a button and millions of people can hear your music. The digital age is great. When things change, you need to adapt to them. Everything in life has its balance and imbalance. Technology can be good and it can be bad. I'm fine with it. Technology is all good with me." Chingy shared that his music is inspired by his feelings. "Sometimes, the ideas come to me naturally. If I am feeling good and having a good day, I may write some fun music," he said. He celebrated his 20th anniversary opening for Nelly, which subsequently led to Ludacris discovering him, signing him to Disturbing Tha Peace (DTP) label and the rest is music history. "It has been a minute," he admitted. In his personal life, he just celebrated his 40th birthday. "I feel good turning 24," he said, jokingly. "Age is just a number. It's all about the experience." Chingy listed Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige, and the late Whitney Houston as his dream collaboration choices. "Michael Jackson is the reason I'm Chingy. He is the reason that I wanted to entertain," he said. "The Woah Down" is available on To learn more about multi-platinum pop and hip-hop recording artist Chingy, check out his This collaboration and is a play on words for a "hoedown," and the video was released today. "I connected with Meg & Tyler and I went to Nashville to check out their studio. Whenever anybody tells me to go somewhere and check out a studio, I am telling them that we need to work," he said with a laugh."I had this idea for this beat in my head and I went on the drum machine and I came up with the rhythm section. I had Tyler put some guitar and bass on that, and Meg had the 'Woah Down' title in her head, and Meg and I went back and forth on creating the hook. Meg has a great, soulful voice. It took us about 45 minutes to do all that," he said.On being an artist in the digital age, Chingy said, "The digital age basically makes things easier for us musicians. I wish we had all that back in the day. Today, you can literally press a button and millions of people can hear your music. The digital age is great. When things change, you need to adapt to them. Everything in life has its balance and imbalance. Technology can be good and it can be bad. I'm fine with it. Technology is all good with me."Chingy shared that his music is inspired by his feelings. "Sometimes, the ideas come to me naturally. If I am feeling good and having a good day, I may write some fun music," he said.He celebrated his 20th anniversary opening for Nelly, which subsequently led to Ludacris discovering him, signing him to Disturbing Tha Peace (DTP) label and the rest is music history. "It has been a minute," he admitted.In his personal life, he just celebrated his 40th birthday. "I feel good turning 24," he said, jokingly. "Age is just a number. It's all about the experience."Chingy listed Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige, and the late Whitney Houston as his dream collaboration choices. "Michael Jackson is the reason I'm Chingy. He is the reason that I wanted to entertain," he said."The Woah Down" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify . "It's an exciting record and an exciting song. I call it universal, great music. The video matches the feeling of the song, and you need such uplifting music these days. I appreciate whoever likes and enjoys my music," he said.To learn more about multi-platinum pop and hip-hop recording artist Chingy, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Chingy, The Woah Down, Meg & Tyler, Digital Age Chingy The Woah Down Meg amp Tyler Digital Age