Children's music star Laurie Berkner to release 'Let's Go!' album

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Children's music queen Laurie Berkner will be releasing her 14th career studio album "Let's Go!" on March 5, 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop. Berkner has eclipsed pandemic-related issues in an effort to bring her forthcoming studio album Let's Go! to kids and their families. This studio offering will include an array of original, interactive songs in her trademark style, which is known for its clarity, warmth, and wisdom. She acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic is a strange and challenging time to create and to release a new album."I didn't expect a song about handwashing to end up on this album, or a song about wearing a mask, and I waited to release the title track until after we were no longer under strict stay-at-home orders because … well, where were we going to go?" Berkner added that with the remote help from her "amazing producer" Dave Darlington, her bandmates and her team over at Two Tomatoes was able to finish this album from her house, and they will be releasing it to the world on March 5, 2021. "I love the shape of this album, and I hope families will, too," she expressed. This album will feature two songs "Listen To The Sounds" and "Beautiful Light," which are quite special to the children's music songstress. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she is presenting live-streamed, virtual shows for her young audience. Recently, Berkner was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show," which is hosted by Telly award-winning host Donna Drake. To learn more about children's music star Laurie Berkner and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page