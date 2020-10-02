Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChildren's music queen Laurie Berkner in 'The Donna Drake Show' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
It's time to take a Laurie Berkner break! Children's music queen Laurie Berkner was recently featured in "The Donna Drake Show," where she was interviewed and she performed a fun and catchy children's song. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Berkner has made her career singing songs for children (and adults) all over the world. She opened up about her extensive journey in the children's music genre (she started as a teacher).
This interview featured a glorious version of "Waiting for the Elevator," which was heartwarming, sweet, and fun. Berkner allowed her soothing, honey-rich voice to shine.
As Digital Journal reported, Berkner is hosting virtual children's music shows in 2020.
To learn more about children's music star Laurie Berkner and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
Laurie Berkner
Laurie Berkner
Jayme Thornton
More about Laurie Berkner, children's music, donna drake
 
Latest News
Top News
Office365 and the risk of email scams Special
UK expats count Brexit impact as banks shut accounts
Crowded, mask-free: why the White House is a Covid danger zone
Sherridon Dressel talks Cali Condors, ISL Season 2, and swimming Special
Macron unveils plan to fight radical Islam in France
Hope Hicks, the White House counselor who lets 'Trump be Trump'
No rapid victory in sight for Caucasus rivals in Karabakh
Pandemic creates 'surge' of flawed research
Trump facing 'mild' Covid symptoms, W.House race in turmoil
Review: Kylie Morgan and Walker Hayes charm on 'Cuss a Little' single Special