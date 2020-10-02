It's time to take a Laurie Berkner break! Children's music queen Laurie Berkner was recently featured in "The Donna Drake Show," where she was interviewed and she performed a fun and catchy children's song. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Berkner has made her career singing songs for children (and adults) all over the world. She opened up about her extensive journey in the children's music genre (she started as a teacher).
This interview featured a glorious version of "Waiting for the Elevator," which was heartwarming, sweet, and fun. Berkner allowed her soothing, honey-rich voice to shine.
As Digital Journal reported, Berkner is hosting virtual children's music shows in 2020.
To learn more about children's music star Laurie Berkner and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page.