Their tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off on June 13 ,2018 in Concord, California, and it will wrap up on August 12 in Detroit, Michigan.
On August 3, they will be performing at the Jones Beach Theater
in Wantagh on Long Island. REO Speedwagon
and Chicago previously performed together at this iconic amphitheater in August of 2014
.
Music fans and listeners will enjoy music from the lengthy catalog of hits from both groups. Chicago
will perform their sophomore studio album, Chicago II
, in its entirety, and it will be followed by a long encore that is comprised of their biggest hits.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton proclaimed Chicago as one of the most significant bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era. Chicago is the first American rock group to chart Top 40 albums on the Billboard charts in six consecutive decades. In 2016, they were inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Last year, all of Chicago's live concerts in the New York area earned glowing reviews
from Digital Journal
, and rightfully so.
To learn more about Chicago and their 2018 touring schedule, check out their official website
.