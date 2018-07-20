Chicago dedicates song to Parkland victim at West Palm Beach show

By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music West Palm Beach - On July 20, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago performed a concert at West Palm Beach, Florida. They dedicated a song to Parkland shooting victim, the late Alex Schachter. In an effort to pay tribute to the memory of Alex Schachter, Chicago invited 1,000 students, their families and the administration of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to their Coral Sky Amphitheatre concert in West Palm Beach, where they dedicated "25 or 6 to 4" to Alex. Ever since this tragic event, Max Schachter, the father of Alex, has made it his life's mission to help make schools safer via the foundation that he created, Safe Schools For Alex. Max is developing school safety best practices in collaboration with law enforcement officers around the country. He wants to use these best practices to teach schools districts around the nation how to protect themselves from future school shootings. His goal is to create an environment where teachers and children can feel safe in their classrooms; moreover, Max hopes to help school districts sharpen safety best practices in their schools, that way children and teachers feel safe and protected as people in airports and in federal buildings. For more information on Safe Schools for Alex, check out its To learn more about the iconic rock group Chicago and their touring schedule, check out their Alex Schachter, 14, was one of the first victims tragically killed in the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Alex played trombone in the school marching band, and his favorite band was Chicago, and "25 or 6 to 4," penned by founding member Robert Lamm , was his favorite song.In an effort to pay tribute to the memory of Alex Schachter, Chicago invited 1,000 students, their families and the administration of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to their Coral Sky Amphitheatre concert in West Palm Beach, where they dedicated "25 or 6 to 4" to Alex.Ever since this tragic event, Max Schachter, the father of Alex, has made it his life's mission to help make schools safer via the foundation that he created, Safe Schools For Alex. Max is developing school safety best practices in collaboration with law enforcement officers around the country. He wants to use these best practices to teach schools districts around the nation how to protect themselves from future school shootings. His goal is to create an environment where teachers and children can feel safe in their classrooms; moreover, Max hopes to help school districts sharpen safety best practices in their schools, that way children and teachers feel safe and protected as people in airports and in federal buildings.For more information on Safe Schools for Alex, check out its official homepage , and Facebook page To learn more about the iconic rock group Chicago and their touring schedule, check out their official website More about Chicago, Robert Lamm, West palm beach, Parkland, Victim Chicago Robert Lamm West palm beach Parkland Victim