article imageCheap Trick's Robin Zander to make Broadway debut in 'Rocktopia'

By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Music
New York - Cheap Trick's front-man Robin Zander will be making his Broadway debut in "Rocktopia" in April. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Rocktopia will open on March 27 at the Broadway Theatre in New York City. The lead singer of Cheap Trick will be a special guest vocalist from April 23 to 29, 2018. In 2016, Robin Zander was inducted into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Cheap Trick.
The Broadway production will feature the musical works of such diverse iconic acts as Journey, Mozart, Queen, Beethoven, Aerosmith, Heart, Tchaikovsky, Handel, and U2, among others.
From March 20 to April 8, 2018, Pat Monahan, the lead singer of Train, will serve as the special musical guest vocalist, as Digital Journal previously reported, for the first three weeks of the Rocktopia run on Broadway.
To learn more about Rocktopia, check out its official homepage, and Facebook page.
