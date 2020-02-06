Special By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Music Tyler Connolly, the frontman of the rock band Theory of a Deadman, chatted with Digital Journal about their new album "Say Nothing" and being an artist in the digital age. He listed "World Keeps Spinning" and "Strangers" as his personal favorite songs from the new album. "'World Keeps Spinning' deals with anxiety and depression, which a lot of us struggle with. 'Strangers' talks about politics and what is going on in America," he said. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It is interesting and so different. We are definitely a band that was in the massive age of compact discs. With streaming services now, people can hear our music all over the world." "For us, what helped us become a better band is touring. We tour a great deal," he said, prior to stating that their tour with Mötley Crüe was perhaps the best tour they've ever done. "They were just phenomenal and it opened us up to such a big audience," he said. He also praised the band Alter Bridge for being "great guys." "Mark Tremonti is a great guy and a great guitar player too. Alter Bridge deserve everything they get, they work hard," he said. For young and aspiring rock artists and bands, Connolly encouraged them to "have fun." "You need to grow a thick skin. Try to find common interests with your bandmates and enjoy each other's company. We've been a band for 20 years," he said. He listed Stone Temple Pilots as his dream collaboration choices in music. "I've always been a massive Stone Temple Pilots fan. The late Scott Weiland was so great and the DeLeo brothers are geniuses, they are the best musicians," he said. Regarding the title of the current chapter in his life, he said, "Honesty." When asked if there is a difference when he records in the studio vs. performing live, he noted that there is a huge difference. "The studio is like a big science project. It's a bunch of buttons and cables and you are literally creating crazy sounds. You spend hours having fun in the studio. When you are on the stage, it's go time and it's like a football game," he said. "As you grow older, success becomes more and more personal," he said. "For me, success is more about happiness in life." Say Nothing is available on To learn more about Theory of a Deadman and their new music, check out their Read More: Their album Say Nothing earned a favorable review from On the song selection process for the new CD, Connolly said, "We only write the songs for the record. That's it. We are not really a band that writes 20 or 30 songs and selects the ones we think will work. That makes it easy."He listed "World Keeps Spinning" and "Strangers" as his personal favorite songs from the new album. "For me, success is more about happiness in life."Say Nothing is available on Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about Theory of a Deadman and their new music, check out their official homepage