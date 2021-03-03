Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Music Tatum Lynn, the new princess of indie pop music, chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new music and paying tribute to Paramore with "Still Into You." "We decided to write a song about living your life. It's about being yourself and loving who you are," she said. "Life is short and it's important to live every moment." She listed "Closer" and "I'm The Dancer Now" as her two favorite songs on the new album. "Those are two very personal songs to me, and I really like those," she said. Lynn tipped her hat to one of her musical influences, Hayley Williams of Paramore, by recording two versions of their smash single "Still Into You." "I'm a huge fan of Hayley. I've always been," she admitted. "It was fun to put my own twists to the song and to bring it down to a ballad. Personally, I love ballad versions of songs. It was a lot of fun to experiment with one of my favorite songs. It's one of my favorite songs." She is actively involved in charity work and helping young kids with suicide prevention. "I actually got involved with that in high school when I lost a couple of classmates to suicide. I worked with other nonprofits and started working with them and I got the word out there that there is hope. Actually one of the songs on the album is about that, it's called 'With Me' and it's encouraging people to go to that light when they are in the darkness, and to spread that hope and love to the people that are struggling." On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It's exciting. My first song 'Later Baby, XO' came out of nowhere and it did very well on the streaming platforms. It has been fun to connect with the fans, and to gain new fans and listeners through the streaming process." For young and aspiring artists, she said, "You will face a lot of closed doors, and a lot of doors will be shut in your face during the process, and you might feel like you are not good enough, but keep pushing forward and believe in yourself more than others since your heart is always in the right place and you know what you want personally." She listed Charlie Puth and Justin Timberlake as her dream male duet choices in the music business. "I really like Justin Timberlake and Charlie, they are both triple threats and they are both very talented," she said. Her music is available on She will be releasing her breakthrough studio album, Let Down Your Hair, on March 5, 2021. "I co-wrote the song 'Let Down Your Hair' with Joey Barba and Lauren Christy, and they are both based in California and that was before the pandemic. We went into a room and we put all of our lives in one song basically," she said. You don't have to be in a certain mood to listen to the whole album, there is a song for every mood of every day for each person," she said.