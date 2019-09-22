Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On September 17, rising country duo Reverie Lane sat down and chatted with this journalist prior to their show at the Bowery Ballroom, where they opened for Tanya Tucker, and performed in her band as her background vocalists. On performing at the Bowery Ballroom, Presley said, "It's insane. There is a feeling here. Like a special essence. It is wonderful being here." They shared that they are headed to Australia to perform at the Country 2 Country festival with Tim McGraw and Midland. On the song selection process for their new album, Spencer said, "We recorded about 16 songs and we were having a hard time picking the songs. Our producer helped us make the EP more true to ourselves." Spencer and Presley listed "When Love Walks In" as their personal favorite song on their Women & Trains EP. Digital age of music On being musicians in the digital age of music, Spencer said, "It's interesting. It's a blessing and a curse. There is so much music available to the public that people will never hear. There is a lot of music that is great that people haven't heard of, and you have to search for it and find it." Presley added, "The music community is super supportive, especially in Nashville. Nobody is fighting each other. We are all a little different and that's what makes the world go round." Reverie Lane listed The Eagles, Chris Young, Eric Church, Brett Eldredge, and Luke Combs as their dream male collaboration artists. For young and aspiring country singer-songwriters, the duo encouraged them to "keep doing it." "There are times in this business when it can be really hard, but if you stay true to who you are, the good days outweigh the bad days," Spencer said. They described success as an "ever-changing thing," where one keeps pushing the bar higher once they get close to it. Their new EP Women & Trains is available on Reverie Lane is made up Presley Tucker (Tanya Tucker's daughter) and Spencer Bartoletti. Their set at the Bowery Ballroom garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal On performing at the Bowery Ballroom, Presley said, "It's insane. There is a feeling here. Like a special essence. It is wonderful being here."They shared that they are headed to Australia to perform at the Country 2 Country festival with Tim McGraw and Midland.On the song selection process for their new album, Spencer said, "We recorded about 16 songs and we were having a hard time picking the songs. Our producer helped us make the EP more true to ourselves."Spencer and Presley listed "When Love Walks In" as their personal favorite song on their Women & Trains EP.On being musicians in the digital age of music, Spencer said, "It's interesting. It's a blessing and a curse. There is so much music available to the public that people will never hear. There is a lot of music that is great that people haven't heard of, and you have to search for it and find it."Presley added, "The music community is super supportive, especially in Nashville. Nobody is fighting each other. We are all a little different and that's what makes the world go round."Reverie Lane listed The Eagles, Chris Young, Eric Church, Brett Eldredge, and Luke Combs as their dream male collaboration artists.For young and aspiring country singer-songwriters, the duo encouraged them to "keep doing it." "There are times in this business when it can be really hard, but if you stay true to who you are, the good days outweigh the bad days," Spencer said.They described success as an "ever-changing thing," where one keeps pushing the bar higher once they get close to it.Their new EP Women & Trains is available on Apple Music and on Spotify . "We really hope these songs connect with people," they said. More about reverie lane, Country, Duo, tanya tucker, bowery ballroom reverie lane Country Duo tanya tucker bowery ballroom