Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed actor Reeve Carney ("Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark" and "Hadestown") chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming solo shows in New York. Most recently, he played there on February 2, which coincided with Super Bowl Sunday, yet it was a sold-out show. "It was great. People still came so that was really nice," he admitted. To learn more about Carney's upcoming solo shows at The Green Room 42, check out the venue's On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "I enjoy getting my news on the phone. It is convenient for people to learn more about their favorite actors that they enjoy following relatively quickly." Each day, he is motivated by his desire to improve. "I want to improve and learn as much as I can," he said. He just took home a 2020 Grammy Award for "Best Musical Theater Album" for Hadestown. "That was a dream come true for me. I dreamt about winning a Grammy since I was 12 years old so that was really exciting," he said. Carney shared that he loved playing the role of Peter Parker/Spiderman in the hit musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. "I loved playing Spiderman. That was so great. It was a career-defining moment for sure," he said. For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to learn as much of the classics as much as they possibly can. "Also, learn as much technique as you possibly can," he said. "Don't try to be like anyone else. What you have to offer as an individual is the most powerful tool. Also, learn as much as you possibly can. Don't try to emulate anyone." Regarding his plans for the future, Carney hopes to compose more music. "That has been a concrete goal of mine," he said. He listed Fiona Apple as his dream female duet choice in music. "I am a huge fan of hers," he said. "Maybe we can even write our own song together. She's incredible." On the best advice he was ever given, he said, "When I was 16 years old, I was told by one of my mentors 'take your time, son.' You can apply that in a lot of different areas in your life. That's really important advice as a musician and as an actor." He concluded, "I hope I see the fans about The Green Room 42. It is exciting for me and I really enjoy performing at that venue." For more information on actor Reeve Carney, follow him on On March 8, he will be performing at The Green Room 42 in Manhattan. "I love playing that venue. It is special to me since my friends got me involved in playing there. I enjoy the room and the diverse crowd of people that enjoys listening to music there," he said.Most recently, he played there on February 2, which coincided with Super Bowl Sunday, yet it was a sold-out show. "It was great. People still came so that was really nice," he admitted.To learn more about Carney's upcoming solo shows at The Green Room 42, check out the venue's official homepage On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "I enjoy getting my news on the phone. It is convenient for people to learn more about their favorite actors that they enjoy following relatively quickly."Each day, he is motivated by his desire to improve. "I want to improve and learn as much as I can," he said.He just took home a 2020 Grammy Award for "Best Musical Theater Album" for Hadestown. "That was a dream come true for me. I dreamt about winning a Grammy since I was 12 years old so that was really exciting," he said.Carney shared that he loved playing the role of Peter Parker/Spiderman in the hit musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. "I loved playing Spiderman. That was so great. It was a career-defining moment for sure," he said.For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to learn as much of the classics as much as they possibly can. "Also, learn as much technique as you possibly can," he said. "Don't try to be like anyone else. What you have to offer as an individual is the most powerful tool. Also, learn as much as you possibly can. Don't try to emulate anyone."Regarding his plans for the future, Carney hopes to compose more music. "That has been a concrete goal of mine," he said.He listed Fiona Apple as his dream female duet choice in music. "I am a huge fan of hers," he said. "Maybe we can even write our own song together. She's incredible."On the best advice he was ever given, he said, "When I was 16 years old, I was told by one of my mentors 'take your time, son.' You can apply that in a lot of different areas in your life. That's really important advice as a musician and as an actor."He concluded, "I hope I see the fans about The Green Room 42. It is exciting for me and I really enjoy performing at that venue."For more information on actor Reeve Carney, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Reeve carney, Actor, hadestown, Spiderman, green room 42 Reeve carney Actor hadestown Spiderman green room 42