Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising teen singer-songwriter Paula Jivén chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her music while quarantined during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. View this post on Instagram Fast Car by Tracy Chapman 🧚🏼‍♀️🚘💿❤️ A post shared by Paula Jivén (@paulajiven) on Apr 12, 2020 at 5:27am PDT She noted that she has been writing music with "awesome people" over the past year and she cannot wait to share it, and hopefully, that will be "by the end of the year." Regarding her inspirations for her music, she said, "I believe that art exists to comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable, and that is something that I also want to do. I write things that I think somebody needs to hear." On being an artist in the digital age, Jivén said, "I've grown up with social media so I don't really know a life without it. Sometimes, I wonder how the constant flow of information affects the way the youth creates. The constant chase of confirmation makes it hard to feel good enough. You can feel very lonely, even though it looks like you have a lot of friends." When asked about her musical influences, she responded, "In my summerhouse, there's a special room where my parents and their friends have saved all their old records from the '70s and '80s. My happiest childhood memories are from that room, so I connect a lot to the '80s sound." Regarding the proudest professional moments in her career thus far, she said, "Two things that I'm very proud of and thankful for are my publishing contract with Warner Chappell Scandinavia and my first writing trip to Los Angeles. I guess that's when I really understood that this is for real." She listed the late Bill Withers and Thom Yorke of Radiohead as her dream male duet choices in music. "I didn't make it with Bill Withers but there's still time to create something with Thom Yorke. For young and aspiring artists, she said, "if you know that you want to do music, that's awesome. Get out there and do it, make yourself heard." She defined the word success as being "able to make things that make you happy and create something that matters to someone else." For her fans, she offered the following message to help get them through the COVID-19 pandemic: "Stay safe, and call a friend. We need to take care of each other," she concluded. To learn more about Paula Jivén and her music, check out her On his song covers on Instagram , she said, "When I cover a song, I try to bring a new intention and meaning to an already existing lyric. I love diving into the artist's mind and connecting it to something personal that I'm going through."