Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Parker McCollum chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "To Be Loved By You" and life during the quarantine. "The video for 'To Be Loved By You' turned out great. We had a great time filming it and I feel like it turned out really good," he added. "To Be Loved By You" is available on digital service providers by On his songwriting inspirations, he said, "I have been trying to find the next little avenue to go down or uncharted territory. I want to find something new and fresh." His single "Pretty Heart" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts. "That was really cool. It was a bright spot in a year that wasn't so bright," he said. He is thrilled to be a part of the UMG Nashville record label. "They are letting me do what I want to do creatively. I can write the songs I want to write and cut the songs I want to cut," he said. "It's a dream come true to be on a major record label. I am lucky that I stumbled on the best label in the world." McCollum shared that he has been "good" during the quarantine. "It has given me time to do things that I usually don't have time to do. I am so over it, I am ready to live again, see the fans, be on stage and feel normal again," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, McCollum responded, "Still Trying to Make it." He shared that he enjoyed performing the duet " Danielle Bradbery and Parker McCollum Mika Martin McCollum has been consistent with his dream female duet choices in music. "Dolly Parton is still at the top of my list, no doubt. Dolly would be No. 1. I would absolutely melt in her presence," he said. "Also, I have always been a Shania Twain fan. I would love to just get to meet Shania. I would love to sing 'You're Still The One' with her. She's an all-time great bar none." While he doesn't really do New Year's resolutions, he just hopes to be a better version of himself each year. For young and aspiring country singer-songwriters, he said, "Make sure you are listening to truly great songwriters such as John Prine, Rodney Crowell, and Steve Earle. Steal from them, it would be flattering to them since all of these years later, you would be pulling from the things that they did." McCollum defined the word success as having enough money to take care of his parents when they get old. For his fans, he concluded, "I can't wait to see you all in person again. I am looking forward to it every day." To learn more about country singer-songwriter Parker McCollum and his music, check out his Parker McCollum David McClister He opened up about "To Be Loved By You." "The song is not really about a breakup, it's about figuring it out and navigating that part of your life," he said. "My goal is to be as authentic as possible I am grateful for anything and everything we can get right now.""The video for 'To Be Loved By You' turned out great. While he doesn't really do New Year's resolutions, he just hopes to be a better version of himself each year. For young and aspiring country singer-songwriters, he said, "Make sure you are listening to truly great songwriters such as John Prine, Rodney Crowell, and Steve Earle. Steal from them, it would be flattering to them since all of these years later, you would be pulling from the things that they did." McCollum defined the word success as having enough money to take care of his parents when they get old. For his fans, he concluded, "I can't wait to see you all in person again. I am looking forward to it every day." To learn more about country singer-songwriter Parker McCollum and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram