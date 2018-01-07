Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Wantagh - Nick Rice, Long Island touring musician and drummer of the tribute band All The Blink Things, chatted with Digital Journal about his music influences and future plans. All The Blink Things All The Blink Things For Rice, 2018 is already off to a busy start. He started playing with a band that is based out of New Jersey, America Part Two, he is writing an album with some friends, a solo acoustic project, and he is playing gigs with All The Blink Things, and going on a West Coast tour with the Massachusetts-based band, Born Without Bones. In addition to a family, girlfriend and friends, he still manages to stay busy. Rice continued, "I first toured when I was 15 with a band from my hometown The Still Life as a junior in high school," he said. "I did a couple tours with them until we broke up in 2014 and then I met the BWOB fellas when I was 19. I responded to their Facebook ad looking for a drummer. We met up and jammed, and a year later they hit me up to do a 2.5 week East Coast tour. Since then I've done three tours with them including the West Coast tour were about to go on this month. I turned 21 in Cleveland on the road which was insane. These dudes have taken me around practically the entire United States as a touring drummer and for that I will be forever blessed and grateful for them giving me the opportunity to do what I love. Other than that, no other touring plans are scheduled yet but that could change within the hour. There will 110 percent be more tours in the future." Regarding his musical influences, he said, "Growing u,p my mom was a soul/folk/bluegrass lover, whereas my dad was a metal head. I have influences from both sides and in between. I could name bands and artists but the list would be endless. All depends on the mood I'm in with what I'm listening too/being influenced by. Definitely helps me incorporate versatility with my playing. Blessed to have grown up in a house full of music of all genres." Digital transformation of the music business On the digital transformation of the music business, he said, "I could go on like an old person talking about how cheap cigarettes and pizza used to be. Streaming services have changed the game. Album sales are almost obsolete, it's practically all digital downloads and streams with the exception of the increased popularity of vinyl within the past few years. Technology definitely helps with getting your music/product in front of an audience but it’s easily diluted with the mass flow of millions of people just like you. In the recording/gear aspect some of the products and features that are available now are unreal. From guitar pedals to the way drum heads and cymbals are being made. Constant innovations coming from these gear/instrument companies to improve an aspect of recording/playing live shows." Regarding his use of technology in his music routine, he said, "I use an app with a click track for the Blink tribute band and I record to a click in the studio, but most of the time I'm playing off my own tempo. Other than that, I use my notes app on my phone for writing song lyrics." On March 2, 2018, they will be back at Mulcahy's, for a second round of Blink-182 music. "You can expect a crazy rock show you won't want to miss," he foreshadowed. "You can expect a crazy rock show you won't want to miss," he foreshadowed.To learn more about musician Nick Rice and his latest projects, follow him on Instagram : Digital Journal reviewed the December 29th All The Blink Things concert at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. More about Nick Rice, All The Blink Things, Drummer, Rock Nick Rice All The Blink Things Drummer Rock