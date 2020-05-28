Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Nick Carter of the Grammy-nominated pop group Backstreet Boys chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his family life, the digital age of music, and his partnerships with VOSS and Happy Family Organics during the COVID-19 pandemic. Carter also teamed up with He acknowledged that a silver lining exists during the COVID-19 pandemic. "On one hand, I would not have been able to be with my children at this time. My daughter just turned seven months and I was able to spend my son's fourth birthday with him. It would have happened otherwise since I would have been on tour with the Backstreet Boys," he reflected. "My son wants me to play Transformers and PAW Patrol. I am grateful to have the time that I have with them." In his last solo album, he revealed that he penned the song "I Will Wait." "That was definitely written about my wife and my relationship with her. The song is a little sad but also sweet if you watch the music video," he said. "I wrote it about somebody who has left the other person, who has maybe passed away or the couple may have broken up. They will 'wait for them' no matter what." Each day, Carter is motivated by his "children." "I wake up at 5 a.m. in the morning like a bell because I am so excited to pick my daughter up when she wakes up. I'm watching the monitor while she's sleeping and ready to get up. They inspire me to be healthy and happy as I can be for them, in an effort to educate them and to play with them. My children definitely motivate me." "Every day that I wake up is a day that I can learn something new. I can work out and stay healthy," he said. On being an artist in the digital age, Carter said, "Social media has helped in a lot of ways. During the COVID-19 era, we have been able to stay connected and use our platform in good ways. If we didn't have social media, it would be very difficult to stay connected during this time. Social media has been a blessing in the digital age." He listed the following Backstreet Boys songs are some of his favorites to perform live: "Shape of my Heart," "No Place," "I Want It That Way," as well as the dance numbers in "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" and "Larger Than Life." "There is a part in the show where we do an a cappella song called 'Breathe' and it's a really magical moment in our shows," he said. "When the fans put their lighters up, it's so cool." Carter shared that the Backstreet Boys postponed their tour dates due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Their updates (rescheduled tour dates) may be seen on their A career-defining moment was being able to have his family in the music video for "No Place." "That song defines who I am now more than ever, and who I want to be for the rest of my life," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "#Fatherhood." Carter had nothing but the nicest remarks about Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees. "Jeff Timmons is one of the sweetest people I know. He is incredibly talented and just a great person. I did a film with him called Dead 7, and he played my little brother in the movie, and we were able to really bond. That movie was such a fun experience since I got to meet and become good friends with a lot of people. I love Jeff, he's a great guy," he said. He listed Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart as his dream female duet choices in music. "I am all about classic rock. I am a huge Heart fan," he admitted. "Ann and Nancy are incredible rockers. I love 'These Dreams,' it's one of my favorite songs of all time. When I was little, I would listen to that song all the time." For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "Focus on the music, and what's important. It starts with the music first. Focus on your craft: learn how to write and learn how to play instruments. Read books, books are good for poetry. Obviously, be real and be passionate about what you do. It's all about authenticity." When asked if he has ever visited or performed in Greece, he responded, "No, I haven't but I would really love to. I love beautiful water and I've heard that the water is absolutely stunning in Greece. I would really love to visit there someday." Carter defined the word success as "happiness." "Right now, all I care about is the happiness and health of my family and my children," he said. "Success is not about exterior things: fame and money. Success is normalcy to me: finding peace at home and peace of mind. Health, happiness, family, and my children." For his loyal fans, he concluded, "Thank you for your understanding, love, and support throughout the last 27 years. Thanks for always being there for us. We want to continue the incredible and positive memories with them. We want to give them more moments of happiness. Thank you for your patience." To learn more about Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, check out his He recently teamed up with VOSS to donate water to all the front line heroes at Mount Sinai's Brooklyn Hospital . "That was a really incredible thing to be a part of," Carter said. "VOSS and I wanted to help out with a much-needed essential thing such as water for the doctors and the nurses there, who have been working so hard. Obviously, New York has been a place that has been affected hard by this pandemic. I wanted to help out in any way possible, big or small."Carter also teamed up with Happy Family Organics to donate 10,000 products to The Shade Tree and Three Square in Las Vegas. "We have been using their products for quite some time," he said. "We love them since it's organic and from regenerative farms.He acknowledged that a silver lining exists during the COVID-19 pandemic. "On one hand, I would not have been able to be with my children at this time. My daughter just turned seven months and I was able to spend my son's fourth birthday with him. It would have happened otherwise since I would have been on tour with the Backstreet Boys," he reflected. "My son wants me to play Transformers and PAW Patrol. I am grateful to have the time that I have with them."In his last solo album, he revealed that he penned the song "I Will Wait." "That was definitely written about my wife and my relationship with her. The song is a little sad but also sweet if you watch the music video," he said. "I wrote it about somebody who has left the other person, who has maybe passed away or the couple may have broken up. They will 'wait for them' no matter what."Each day, Carter is motivated by his "children." "I wake up at 5 a.m. in the morning like a bell because I am so excited to pick my daughter up when she wakes up. I'm watching the monitor while she's sleeping and ready to get up. They inspire me to be healthy and happy as I can be for them, in an effort to educate them and to play with them. My children definitely motivate me.""Every day that I wake up is a day that I can learn something new. I can work out and stay healthy," he said.On being an artist in the digital age, Carter said, "Social media has helped in a lot of ways. During the COVID-19 era, we have been able to stay connected and use our platform in good ways. If we didn't have social media, it would be very difficult to stay connected during this time. Social media has been a blessing in the digital age."He listed the following Backstreet Boys songs are some of his favorites to perform live: "Shape of my Heart," "No Place," "I Want It That Way," as well as the dance numbers in "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" and "Larger Than Life." "There is a part in the show where we do an a cappella song called 'Breathe' and it's a really magical moment in our shows," he said. "When the fans put their lighters up, it's so cool."Carter shared that the Backstreet Boys postponed their tour dates due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Their updates (rescheduled tour dates) may be seen on their official website by clicking here A career-defining moment was being able to have his family in the music video for "No Place." "That song defines who I am now more than ever, and who I want to be for the rest of my life," he said.On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "#Fatherhood."Carter had nothing but the nicest remarks about Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees. "Jeff Timmons is one of the sweetest people I know. He is incredibly talented and just a great person. I did a film with him called Dead 7, and he played my little brother in the movie, and we were able to really bond. That movie was such a fun experience since I got to meet and become good friends with a lot of people. I love Jeff, he's a great guy," he said.He listed Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart as his dream female duet choices in music. "I am all about classic rock. I am a huge Heart fan," he admitted. "Ann and Nancy are incredible rockers. I love 'These Dreams,' it's one of my favorite songs of all time. When I was little, I would listen to that song all the time."For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "Focus on the music, and what's important. It starts with the music first. Focus on your craft: learn how to write and learn how to play instruments. Read books, books are good for poetry. Obviously, be real and be passionate about what you do. It's all about authenticity."When asked if he has ever visited or performed in Greece, he responded, "No, I haven't but I would really love to. I love beautiful water and I've heard that the water is absolutely stunning in Greece. I would really love to visit there someday."Carter defined the word success as "happiness." "Right now, all I care about is the happiness and health of my family and my children," he said. "Success is not about exterior things: fame and money. Success is normalcy to me: finding peace at home and peace of mind. Health, happiness, family, and my children."For his loyal fans, he concluded, "Thank you for your understanding, love, and support throughout the last 27 years. Thanks for always being there for us. We want to continue the incredible and positive memories with them. We want to give them more moments of happiness. Thank you for your patience."To learn more about Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, check out his official website and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Nick carter, Backstreet boys, voss, Water, Pop Nick carter Backstreet boys voss Water Pop Digital Age