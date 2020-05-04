Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Norwegian DJ and producer Matoma chatted with Digital Journal about his new track "The Bender" with Brando, and his upcoming EP "Rytme." With "The Bender," Matoma noted that they decided to make a remix of "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire. "I started jamming on the keyboard and the piano, and a couple of hours later, we were finished and we had the song," he said. "It was super-easy to clear it because Brando's dad managed the Earth, Wind & Fire songwriters." Regarding the song selection of the EP, Rytme, he said, "I wanted the EP to be more uptempo, and I wanted it to evolve from my previous records. I wanted to keep it simple, and it came quite natural after we did 'The Bender.' Now, I am so excited about the whole EP since I have five different house records. Each one is deeper than the others. It has a lot of energy and good vibes. It's a good combination of dynamics. I want people to dance and move. I really feel they are going to do that once they listen to this EP." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It has its benefits, and it also has its downsides. The digital age makes it a lot easier to release music these days. The process is faster, and you to constantly be releasing music to stay relevant. You need to do it in a cool and organized way, otherwise, it feels disconnected with the audience. You need to make music that reaches the broader audience." For young and aspiring DJs and producers, he said, "I first started making music simply because I loved it. I wanted to connect to the music I was making. It's important to take your time and not stress and jump into conclusions. The best advice I could give is to do it because you have fun, but keep your expectations low. Most of it is luck. Consumption of music these days is so huge, you really need to make something that sticks out. Make something different and believe in yourself. Stay true to yourself and make the music you enjoy making." Matoma listed the following female artists as his dream collaboration choices in music: Sia, Dua Lipa, and Emma Steinbakken. "Sia has such an exploring history behind her, she is a great songwriter and philanthropist, and her legacy is amazing. Emma Steinbakken has a great voice and a great future ahead of her. I really like upcoming artists that haven't been picked up by the radar," he said. "It is so cool and so amazing to be a part of the growth of an artist." He defined the word success as "inner happiness." "With this EP, the fans can expect something new and fresh. I hope they take it with open arms and listen to all the different songs on the EP. There is so much to take in with regard to new sounds. This is a new era for Matoma," he said. More about Matoma, DJ, Electronic, Producer