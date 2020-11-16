Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Mary Wilson of The Supremes and bestselling author Mark Bego chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about their latest projects, life in quarantine, and success. He remarked about Eat Like a Rock Star, "Look at this book and be inspired to go the kitchen immediately with these recipes. That would be fulfillment for a chef." Wilson acknowledged that she has been great during the quarantine. "I've put together a new YouTube channel, where I will be able to connect with my fans more. I am also working on a new website," she said. "I am probably one of the few people that is having a good time at home because I've been touring all these years," she said. "I am really enjoying being home and doing housecleaning. I have had a good time doing that." During the quarantine, Bego has started cutting glass into dishes and bowls. "I have never cut glass before. I always need to have something artistic going on," he said. "This pandemic has made people try things that they have been putting off for years, whether it's organizing album collections, painting, or cutting glass. I love to cook and I love to have people to cook for." "Mark Bego is really great and a very talented guy," Mary Wilson added. On the title of the current chapter of his life, Bego responded, "Artists Never Quit." For Bego, success is "waking up each day with something to look forward to, whatever that may be." In 1988, Wilson was inducted into the prestigious Regarding the key to longevity in the music business all of these decades, Wilson said, "The key is enjoying what you are doing. If you enjoy what you do, longevity is not a big deal. You need to have the right people backing you and the right people pushing you. The most important thing is the fans, if they enjoy what you do, that's another key." Bego shared that he enjoyed working with Wilson in writing the book Supreme Glamour, which is available on For young and aspiring musicians, Wilson encouraged them to "really try to enjoy whatever they try to pursue." "Young people should consider what makes them happy," she said. "It's about choosing something that makes you happy and something that you are good at. People don't realize how hard entertainers work. What we do behind-the-scenes is harder than what we do on stage, that's the end product. The work is before that. Make sure you study and learn things." "Florence and I spent hours together learning how to do the choreography," Wilson added. "Also, learning the harmonies took hours to learn and master." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, Wilson said, "Ongoing Enjoyment." "That will probably be my swan book," she said. 