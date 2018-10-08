Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Long Island songstress Louise Bruno chatted with Digital Journal about her Cher tribute show, "The Cher-iest Show on Earth," as well as her future plans and how technology has changed the music business. Last year, Bruno took home the award for " On her plans for the future, Bruno said, "I plan to continue entertaining Long Island with great music from Cher and to promote some of my other projects that I am working on with my band." Bruno spoke highly about Cher and her latest ABBA tribute album, On the impact of technology on the music industry, Bruno acknowledged that "technology has changed everything in the way we live, but we must go with the times." For her dedicated fans and followers, Bruno concluded, "Thank you so much for all your support in my projects. I could not have done this without my fans, and all the musicians who helped me accomplish my dreams follow me on Facebook." To learn more about The Cher-iest Show on Earth, check out its This year, Bruno has been nominated for several "Best of Long Island" awards in the Arts and Entertainment category, including "Singer from Long Island," "Best Cover Band" for "The Cher-iest Show On Earth" and "Best Celebrity Impersonator." "It's an honor to have been recognized for all my accomplishments, and to be among some of the greatest performers on Long Island," she said.Last year, Bruno took home the award for " Best Celebrity Impersonator on Long Island " for Cher. "I was shocked when I won," Bruno admitted. "I couldn't believe it. I never expected to win."On her plans for the future, Bruno said, "I plan to continue entertaining Long Island with great music from Cher and to promote some of my other projects that I am working on with my band."Bruno spoke highly about Cher and her latest ABBA tribute album, Dancing Queen . "Cher is amazing. At 72 years old, she hit No. 1 on the charts with her ABBA covers. I love classic Cher the best, but I do plan on including a couple of her ABBA covers in my shows," Bruno said.On the impact of technology on the music industry, Bruno acknowledged that "technology has changed everything in the way we live, but we must go with the times."For her dedicated fans and followers, Bruno concluded, "Thank you so much for all your support in my projects. I could not have done this without my fans, and all the musicians who helped me accomplish my dreams follow me on Facebook."To learn more about The Cher-iest Show on Earth, check out its Facebook page More about Cher, dancing queen, Celebrity, Impersonator, louise bruno Cher dancing queen Celebrity Impersonator louise bruno